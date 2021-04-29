Blake Griffin Sounds Off on Time in ‘Lob City’ with Chris Paul

The Brooklyn Nets boast a roster that has a healthy balance of both prime superstars and NBA journeymen who were once stars. One player that fits that mold is six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin who got involved in some extracurricular activity during the Nets win over the Suns on Sunday.

The highlight of the night may have come from former teammates Griffin and Chris Paul. ‘CP3’ shook Griffin with a nasty crossover that sent him flying to the court and had some words for him afterward.

CP3 went at his former teammate Blake Griffin 😨 pic.twitter.com/T7D01ETMeW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2021

Blake Griffin Reflects On His Time in ‘Lob City’

As hard as it may be to believe, Sunday was the first time Griffin, Chris Paul, and DeAndre Jordan have shared the floor since their time with the Los Angeles Clippers during the ‘Lob City’ era. Griffin spoke on what it was like being a part of the best era of Clippers basketball.

“We had a lot of great years together,” Griffin told reporters via SNY.

“The ups and downs obviously were there but whenever you spend that much time and go through that many battles with somebody it’s special. So it’s great being teammates with DeAndre again and it’s always fun to compete.”

Today was the first time Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Chris Paul were on the floor together since they were teammates in Lob City: "We had a lot of great years" pic.twitter.com/IAEdnlMUDu — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 25, 2021

Donald Sterling Ruined the Clippers Shot at the Title

The Lob City Clippers were something to behold. Paul easily averaged double-digit assists during his Clipper years, and it was thanks to Jordan and Griffin’s ability to take flight and hammer it down with authority.

Alongside sharpshooter JJ Redick, three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford, and a handful of other important role players, the 2014 championship was one that many were already giving to the Clippers.

Sadly, controversy struck in the form of previous owner Donald Sterling’s racist comments about African Americans. The incident occurred after his then-girlfriend posted a picture and invited Laker legend Magic Johnson to a game. Sterling was upset about the photo and went off on his girlfriend in a racism-laced rant in a phone conversation that was leaked to TMZ.

The team had to make the choice. Ignore all the attention drawn to the situation and make a run for the title or acknowledge the incident and make it clear that they were not going to take this lying down.

On April 27, 2014, while getting set for a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors, the team made a silent but powerful statement by removing their branded warmups and wore the shirts inside out.

While the Clippers did not win the series against Golden State, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver went on to ban Sterling from the NBA. Unfortunately, as time went on, the team was separated by trades and free agency.

Blake Has Found a New Home in Brooklyn

Now that Blake has found a new home in Brooklyn he is starting to settle in as the Nets gear up for a playoff push. Griffin is visibly more comfortable on the court and his teammate Kevin Durant is starting to take notice.

“His IQ is through the roof; he knows how to play the game of basketball on both sides of the floor and all three levels on offense. Can get in the paint, can knock down that floater or that midrange, and can even make threes now,” Durant said of Griffin after Sunday’s win via SNY.

“So, we just need Blake to continue to be aggressive, to score the basketball, to make plays and tonight was one of those nights and he’s getting comfortable each and every game.”

"It's my job, I get paid to make the right play every time" Kevin Durant talks about getting the win against Toronto tonight, despite only taking 7 shots from the field pic.twitter.com/osblwrIANI — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 28, 2021

The Nets will look to pad their lead in the Eastern Conference standings, even more, when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

