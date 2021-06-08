Twitter Explodes After Blake Griffin’s Sick Facial On Giannis [LOOK]

Possibly the biggest surprise of the Brooklyn Nets‘ Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks was the welcome back to reality party for Nets 6-time All-Star Blake Griffin. Griffin who was acquired by the Nets in March after he reached a buyout agreement with the Detroit Pistons had a vintage performance of 18 points and 14 rebounds in Game 1. The former Slam Dunk champion is just happy to be back playing on the NBA’s biggest stage.

“For two years, I didn’t hear much positivity, and probably rightfully so,” Griffin said to reporters after Game 1 per SNY. “But it’s pretty crazy how quickly it happens, so I’m thankful for this chance and the opportunity.”

Blake Griffin on getting a standing ovation at Barclays: "For two years, I didn't hear much positivity, and probably rightfully so. But it's pretty crazy how quickly it happens, so I'm thankful for this chance and the opportunity." pic.twitter.com/wr8FZXSFXI — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) June 6, 2021

Blake Griffin Puts Giannis on a Poster

After having such a dominant performance in Game 1, Nets fans were wondering if they could look forward to a repeat performance from the former ‘Lob City’ star in Game 2. Griffin continued to deliver during the Nets’ blowout.

During the Nets 125-86 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, Griffin continued to make energy plays for the Nets starting group. No play was more impressive than Griffin’s dunk in the second half on Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo that sent Barclays Center into a frenzy.

BLAKE ON GIANNIS. OH MY. pic.twitter.com/GOKC3pdYs8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 8, 2021

Twitter Reacts to Blake Griffin’s Poster

After Griffin’s building-rattling dunk, Twitter reacted to the 6-time All-Star and the fountain of youth that he has found in Brooklyn. After not registering a single dunk during his time in Detroit this season, he has made several highlight reels as a Net. Griffin looks more and more like his old self with each game that he plays.

Giannis got crossed by KD, Kyrie, and dunked on by Blake Griffin all in ONE HALF — Rob / sad Houston sports fan (@Houst0n4L) June 8, 2021

Giannis didn’t wanna get dunked on by the corpse of Blake Griffin, it’s rough out here. — Ahmed🇸🇴/Mach Hommy's Pray For Haiti AOTY (@big_business_) June 8, 2021

Blake Griffin just postered Giannis Antetokounmpo with a baseline dunk. Giannis tried to get out of the way, but we’re counting it. How could you not love Blake? — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) June 8, 2021

BLAKE GRIFFIN JUST DUNKED ALL OVER GIANNIS!!!!! — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) June 8, 2021

Giannis just got posterized by Blake Griffin pic.twitter.com/koDx0HYBww — HunchoDee💰 (@HunchoDe1) June 8, 2021

Steve Nash Gives Key Update on Jeff Green

While all the chatter surrounding the Nets injury report has been about the reaggravated hamstring to All-Star James Harden, one name on that list has flown completely under the radar is Nets veteran forward Jeff Green. Green suffered a strained plantar fascia in the team’s first-round series against the Boston Celtics and has been ruled out for at least the first two games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Green has been an important player for the Nets this season averaging 11.8 points and 3.9 rebounds a game this season for Brooklyn. The 34-year-old also shot a career-high 41.8% from the three-point line during the regular season. More importantly for the series against the Bucks, at 6’8 he can help with some of the defensive responsibilities of Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped 34 points on the Nets in Game 1. Nets head coach Steve Nash provided a key update on Green’s health before the start of Game 2.

“Jeff is out for Game 2, but progressing nicely,” Nash said to Ian O’Connor of the New York Post. “I think we’ll see him in the series, and hopefully, it’s Game 3. But who knows?”

The Nets took care of business in their first two games at home, but Brooklyn will have to keep that same focus as the series shifts to Milwaukee for Game 3 and 4. The Bucks are still a formidable opponent and can easily get right back into this series on their home floor. With Harden’s status for Game 3 being uncertain as the series shifts to Milwaukee, it will be detrimental for Brooklyn’s role players to continue to step up in his absence.

