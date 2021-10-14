Brooklyn Nets Would Move Kyrie Irving for ‘Significant’ Trade Offer: Report

The question of whether Kyrie Irving will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets this season remains a mystery. Irving who has yet to receive the vaccination against the coronavirus will be unable to play Nets home games at Barclays Center until he gets the first dose. Although Irving would be able to play away games in eligible markets, the Nets made the tough decision of sidelining him until he can be a full-time participant for the team. This includes home games, away games, and team practices.

Rivals Think Nets Could Trade Kyrie for a ‘Significant’ Offer

With the Nets season set to begin in under a week and Irving still having yet to be vaccinated there is no telling if he will suit up for Brooklyn this season. There is even a chance that it may not happen at all. With the Nets coming in with a great opportunity to win this year’s NBA title, rival teams believe that the Nets could move Irving for the right price per Shams Charania of “The Athletic.”

“Rival teams believe the Nets would be open to a significant trade offer for Irving, but his openness to playing for other franchises is unclear,” Charania writes per “The Athletic.”

“Irving will be fully eligible in all markets except New York City and San Francisco. Brooklyn is on a championship chase, wanting the commitment of every player on their roster, now dealing with the cloud of uncertainty regarding a member of its big three.”

“I think rival teams right now feel that Brooklyn is at least open to hearing any types of significant offers. …As far as teams being interested, I mean there’s definitely already teams that would have a level of interest.” – Shams on Kyrie

(Via GlueGuysPodcast | h/t HoopsHype) pic.twitter.com/xFm12wvc8T — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 14, 2021

Nets Pause Extension Talks With Kyrie Irving

Following their elimination at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, general manager Sean Marks and the Nets front office had one major goal for this upcoming offseason. That being inking Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant to max extensions. Durant agreed to a 4-year/$198 million contract extension this summer but Harden and Irving have yet to be extended. During an appearance on the Glue Guys Podcast Charania also reported that extension talks between Irving and the Nets have stalled.





“He was willing to sacrifice, at the end of the day, 16 million dollars in salary this upcoming year and 186 million dollars, as far as an extension, that he will not be offered now,” Charania said.

Via the @BKGlueGuys, @ShamsCharania confirms Kyrie will not be offered an extension: “He was willing to sacrifice, at the end of the day, 16 million dollars in salary this upcoming year and 186 million dollars, as far as an extension, that he will not be offered now.” — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) October 13, 2021

Kyrie Thought He Would Be Exempt From Vaccine Requirement

Irving went live on Instagram on Wednesday night to address all of the drama surrounding his absence from the Nets. The 7-time All-Star says that he was led to believe he would be exempt from taking the vaccine this season, which is one of the main reasons that he has yet to get the shot.

“If you felt uncomfortable going into the season when you were promised that you would have exemptions, or you didn’t have to be forced to get the vaccine. This wasn’t an issue before the season started,” Irving said on Instagram per NetsDaily.

“This wasn’t something I foresaw coming where I prepare for and a chance to strategize on what was going to be best for me and my family, I can go into the season thinking that I was just going to be able to play ball.”

Kyrie mentions there was some sort of promise for exemption. “This wasn’t an issue before the season started.” pic.twitter.com/0R7c92uKDW — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) October 14, 2021

For now, the Nets seem to have moved on from Irving’s vaccine dilemma as they look towards their season opener on October 19. Whether he will join the team still remains a mystery but for now, Brooklyn has to focus on their available players and trying to win a championship with them this season.

