Brooklyn Nets Cut Ex- Summer League Standout From Training Camp Roster

On September 28, the Brooklyn Nets will jet set to San Diego, California for training camp. After a disappointing exit in the 2021 playoffs at the hands of the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, they will be looking to avenge themselves by delivering the Nets a championship. It would be the first NBA title in the history of the franchise.

The Nets have made key additions to their roster this season including Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Patty Mills. Consequently, they have also had to depart with some of their key players on the roster to make space for the new players that they have signed.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Nets Won’t Submit Offer to Isaia Cordinier

One of the players who the Nets will have to part ways with is Euro League standout Isaia Cordinier. Drafted by the Nets in 2016, Cordinier shined on Brooklyn’s summer league team in 2019. He averaged 15.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Nets declined to submit a tender offer to the French guard which now allows him to explore free agency.

“Brooklyn declined to submit a tender offer to French G Isaia Cordinier — 44th pick in 2016 Draft — and allowed him to become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. With established vet additions leaving no opportunity to make the roster, Nets let All-EuroCup guard free to sign elsewhere,” Woj tweeted on September 21.

“Considered a good athlete at 6-5, Cordinier, 24, averaged 16 points and 45 percent on 3’s in France last season. Nets acquired his rights in Jeremy Lin trade with Atlanta in 2018.”

Considered a good athlete at 6-5, Cordinier, 24, averaged 16 points and 45 percent on 3’s in France last season. Nets acquired his rights in Jeremy Lin trade with Atlanta in 2018. https://t.co/vYzQZbz6KX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 19, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Patty Mills Excited for New Role in Brooklyn

At just 24 years old, Coridinier would have been a nice guard to have in preparation for the future. But the addition of a veteran guard like Mills is more imperative for the Nets if they truly want to win now.

Mills brings something to the Nets that most of the roster does not. That being championship experience as he won a ring with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. Mills says that he is excited about his new role in Brooklyn.

“It was exciting for me to know that there’s an opportunity there for me to try to be who I am with the National Team,” Mills said of him signing with the Nets per NetsDaily. “I’m being able to ride the wave of that momentum and take it into Brooklyn is something that I’m looking forward to as well.”

Mills also says that he is looking forward to the opportunity to learn the unique playstyle of Nets head coach Steve Nash.

“That style and freedom, you know, of what Steve [Nash] does such a great job with and, obviously, now being amongst the best players in the world is just a really exciting opportunity that I think I’ll be able to thrive off,” Mills continued.

“I’m really eager to continue to learn about the game and continue to get better myself and find new ways that I can do that.”

The Nets now have filled 19 of their 20 available roster spots for training camp in San Diego. With camps opening next week it will be interesting to see who is rewarded with the final roster spot.

READ NEXT: 3x Warriors Champ Has Bold Statement on Kyrie Irving, Cavs Finals Win