Brooklyn Nets Have ‘Renewed Optimism’ on Kyrie Irving Return: Report

For those who may be tardy to the party, the Brooklyn Nets have been without their star player Kyrie Irving this season. Irving, who is a 7-time All-Star has been sidelined by the Nets until he receives the COVID vaccine which has been mandated by New York City to play basketball indoors. The Nets have fared well in Kyrie’s absence. Brooklyn has a record of 19-8 and sit alone on top of the Eastern Conference standings. While the Nets are where most people expected them to be this season, there is no doubt that they would rather be doing it with Kyrie.

Nets Not Ruling Out a Kyrie Irving Return

With the All-Star break quickly approaching and no update on Kyrie’s availability most people had come to grips with the fact that they would not get to see the 7-time All-Star on the court this year. But according to a new report from Shams Charania of “The Athletic” the Nets are not ruling out the chances of a Kyrie return this season.

“Conversations are certainly heating up across the NBA, with Philadelphia’s three-time All-Star Ben Simmons the hottest name on the trade market. But an even more important storyline looms over the entire NBA season and the 2022 championship: the status of Brooklyn Nets All-NBA guard Kyrie Irving,” Charania writes per “The Athletic”.

“There is renewed optimism around Irving returning to the Nets this season. Sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic it remains unclear whether Irving’s potential return this season would come via vaccination to meet New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement or by Brooklyn opening the door for him to play road games and practice at home, but sources have indicated a renewed belief that Irving could play this season after all.”

Kevin Durant Is Keeping Kyrie up To Speed

Last week Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of “Bally Sports” reported that though Irving is not currently with the team, he has continued to workout and remain in playing shape. Now in this latest report from Charania, he details that Kevin Durant has been in constant communication with Irving about his current fit on the team.

“Nets players and coaches want to have Irving rejoin the team as soon as possible,” Charania said. “In recent weeks, Irving and Kevin Durant, his co-star and close friend, have had increased communication about his fit on the team, breaking down the games, and about life in general, sources added. There appears to be an increased level of enthusiasm between the two superstars.”

Kevin Durant Has High Praise for Cam Thomas

With the absence of Kyrie and the ankle injury to Nets’ shooting guard Joe Harris, rookie Cam Thomas’ star has begun to shine brightly in recent weeks. He is averaging 14 points per game over the last three games and is starting to stake his ground as a consistent player in the Nets’ rotation. Durant has taken the rookie under his wing and praised Thomas for his hunger to get better.

“He’s always asking questions, you know? We always talk through stuff, what he needs to do on a certain play and his IQ for the game is very high for a young player who hasn’t really played much,” said Durant on Thomas per Nets Daily.

“He’s finding his footing with our different lineups and is understanding what his role is. We just need his confidence to keep growing and for him to feel comfortable out there on both sides of the ball. I think it’s moving in the right direction for him.”

With the season maturing quickly it is beginning to seem like the Nets’ successful season to this point is no fluke. Adding Kyrie into the mix will only make the Nets an even more dangerous contender.

