Brooklyn Nets Make Shocking Decision on 2020 Draft Pick: Report

After flaming out prematurely in last year’s playoffs, Sean Marks and the Brooklyn Nets‘ front office have pulled off a number of surprising moves this summer in free agency.

Brooklyn started things off by re-signing Blake Griffin to a one-year deal.

Then the Nets secured a commitment from veteran point guard Patty Mills.

A longtime member of the San Antonio Spurs, he signed a two-year, $12-million deal to back up Kyrie Irving.

Glue guy and small-ball center Bruce Brown signed his $4.7-million qualifying offer, so he’ll be back next year, too.

Through all of that, the main cast was set for the 2022 title push, with supporting roles on the team all that was left to fill.

And it appears that big man Reggie Perry, the 57th pick in last year’s NBA Draft, won’t be filling one.

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic is reporting that the Brooklyn Nets have rescinded his qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent:

Multiple sources tell me the Nets have rescinded their qualifying offer to Reggie Perry. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) August 13, 2021

Perry didn’t see much time in the rotation last season, which is fitting given the team’s title hopes.

But when he saw extended time on the floor, he didn’t necessarily instill the idea that he wasn’t an NBA player.

Regardless, it’s increasingly unlikely now that he fulfills those dreams with the Brooklyn Nets next season.

Brooklyn More Enamored with This Year’s Draftees

If the departure of Reggie Perry tells you anything, it’s that rookie Day’Ron Sharpe has serious fans among the Brooklyn Nets front office.

The 29th pick in this year’s draft, his rights were acquired in the deal that sent sharpshooter Landry Shamet to the Phoenix Suns on draft night.

Sharpe, a University of North Carolina product, averaged 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists off the bench last season with the Tarheels.

And he’s already showing signs of promise, early on in the Las Vegas Summer League, where had recorded six points, eight rebounds, and both a steal and a block in his debut.

Day'Ron Sharpe getting the offensive board (like he did so well at UNC) and putting in some post-work for the Nets. pic.twitter.com/bWCB71oF0J — Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) August 9, 2021

Sharpe’s performance in the rookie exhibitions may be enough to give him Reggie Perry’s spot on the prospect shelf, but he’s on a multi-year deal, so there’s definitely some optimism about his place in the team’s short, and long-term outlook.

But in regards to who the Brooklyn Nets could be eyeing with a freshly opened roster spot, one veteran eyeing an NBA comeback has come up on Sean Marks’ radar.

Nets Staff Attends Stephenson’s Private Workout

Brooklyn-born, nine-year NBA veteran, Lance Stephenson is attempting an NBA comeback after two years away.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Friday morning that he was hosting a private workout in Las Vegas, where representation from a number of teams, including the Brooklyn Nets, would be in attendance:

Free agent guard Lance Stephenson will hold a private workout this morning in Las Vegas in front of NBA personnel with reps from Milwaukee, Denver, Philadelphia and Brooklyn among those expected to attend, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 13, 2021

Stephenson last played with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018-2019 and averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists over 68 appearances.

Two years away from the NBA is long, but the veteran guard is just 30 years old, often considered the prime window for professional athletes.

There’s little doubt as to whether he can still contribute on the hardwood, just a question of whether or not teams will allow him to do so.

