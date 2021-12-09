James Harden Sounds off on Nets ‘Frustrating’ Season After Loss to Rockets

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant logged 40 minutes during the team’s 17-point comeback win on the road against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. After the win, Durant joked that he might play all 48 minutes in the Nets following game against the Houston Rockets, but the total opposite happened. In the Nets back-to-back matchup with Rockets Durant did something that he has not done all season, he sat out. Durant has been adamant all season about playing every game for the Nets this year as long as he is healthy. But the Nets decided that their matchup against the 7-16 Rockets was the perfect time for him to get a breather.

James Harden Sounds off on Nets ‘Frustrating’ Season

The Nets were short-handed in their game against the Rockets and it showed. Brooklyn fell to Houston by a score of 114-104. The team still sits atop of the Eastern Conference with a record of 17-8. They have done so without the services of some of their key personnel. Nets star James Harden admits that although Brooklyn has managed to stay afloat, missing so many of their key players has been frustrating.

“It’s frustrating when you’re shorthanded so many guys and you’re trying to make up for it in so many games, especially on a back-to-back and playing 42 minutes [Tuesday in Dallas],” Harden told reporters after the game per Bleacher Report.

Brooklyn started the season without Kyrie Irving due to his refusal of the vaccine, lost Nic Claxton for several weeks because of a non-COVID-related illness, and will be without their starting shooting guard Joe Harris for an extended period with an ankle injury.

“It’s frustrating. But there’s nothing you can do,” Harden said of the Nets’ short-handed roster. “It’s out of your control. You’ve just got to keep pushing.”

James Harden on his return to Houston and the Nets frustrating loss. pic.twitter.com/jsP1SdzJKj — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 9, 2021

Nets Rookies Shined in Loss to Rockets

The absence of so many of the Nets’ key role players against the Rockets, meant that some of Brooklyn’s rookies would finally get their time to shine. Nets rookie David Duke Jr. finally made his debut for the Nets as he netted 9 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist in the contest. Nets rookie Cam Thomas finished the night with a career-high 18 points in the loss. Nets head coach Steve Nash had high praise for his rookies despite it being in a losing effort.

“I thought David played well. I thought Cam, we needed shooting and scoring out there, so I think those guys earned those minutes, and we also kind of needed it,” said Nash of the Nets rookies per NetsDaily.

“We were playing from behind and you got to try to score the ball too. Can’t catch up without scoring and you got to get stops too, but if you don’t score, you’re stuck so Cam can score, David can score a little bit, and also defend. They earned a little extended run there.”

Harden had high praise for Duke Jr. specifically in his NBA debut.

“Give credit to Duke. He played extremely hard, played well, and came in and did what he was supposed to do,” Harden said. “That’s all you can ask for from a young guy. He played extremely well and much respect to Duke for that.”

Fortunately for the Nets the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks lost on Wednesday so they still sit in the East’s top spot. They will have a chance to build upon that lead in their next game against the Atlanta Hawks.

