Nets Star Reacts to Getting Booed in Return to Face Former Team

No Kyrie Irving has been no problem for the Brooklyn Nets as the team now sits with a record of 10-4 and place 2nd in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. It has not been easy by any means as the Nets, struggled out of the gate, barely able to sustain a .500 record to start the season. But through hard work and dedication they have been able to keep their heads above water as the team still has hopes of delivering the franchise its first-ever NBA title.

James Harden Reacts to Boos in Oklahoma City

The Nets won their last game on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder fairly easily with a 96-120 victory. But the Nets game against the Thunder held a bit more emotion than more people realize. For those tardy, to the party, James Harden and Kevin Durant were a part of a Thunder superstar trio that included Lakers star, Russell Westbrook. In his return, Harden was booed by the crowd in Oklahoma City, but “The Beard” does not seem to be bothered by It too much.

“I don’t know. I don’t really care, honestly. I don’t know why. It wasn’t my fault,” said Harden, who claimed the return held no special meaning. “No, I was just trying to come in and win a game. For me, it’s been a long time.”

"For me, it's been a long time" James Harden says his time with the Thunder didn't enter his mind as he played tonight: pic.twitter.com/jNTIfYun6y — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 15, 2021

Harden is more concerned about his present team than his past team. Brooklyn has struggled at times this season but finally, looks like they are starting to put all the pieces together despite the absence of Kyrie.

“Both ends, honestly. Both ends; Defensively and offensively,” said Harden on the Nets’ improvement throughout the season. “We’re coming together. It feels like it should and obviously, we have a long way to go and we’re still building on it. Just the confidence in knowing each other a little bit more is helping us a lot.”

"We're coming together, and it feels good. It feels like it should" – James Harden pic.twitter.com/YY3bzlLEng — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 15, 2021

Kevin Durant Sounds off on Return to Oklahoma City

For Durant, the return to face his former team was a lot sweeter than Harden’s. Though it was the Seattle Supersonics that drafted him, Oklahoma City was the place where KD became a star. And although the fans were hard on him when he left during 2016 free agency to join the Golden State Warriors, Durant says that the Thunder still hold a special place in his heart.

“The people here in the organization really guided me as a young player. That set the foundation for what I am today. A lot of great memories coming back, seeing a lot of people,” Durant said after the win via SNY.

Kevin Durant on his return to Oklahoma City and his time with the Thunder: "The people here in the organization really guided me as a young player. That set the foundation for what I am today. A lot of great memories coming back, seeing a lot of people." pic.twitter.com/rdwSkiUXKt — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 15, 2021

Kevin Durant Applauds Hot Night From Patty Mills

Nets free agent pick-up Patty Mills could not miss to start the season but has struggled to find the mark in his last few games. Sunday night against the Thunder, Mills broke out of that slump shooting 9-12 from long distance. Durant applauded his teammate’s perseverance.

“It’s everything to us,” said Durant of Mills’ hot night per NetsDaily. “Patty missed a few shots over the last couple of games so we knew he was due for a big night. His work ethic is top of the line so it was a matter of time until he started knocking those down. Tonight, he had it going and that’s what we need. Our second unit did a solid job.”

The Nets have a big test in their next game as they will face off against the red-hot Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

