Nets Showing ‘Surprise Willingness’ to Talk Trades for Star Guard: Report

The Brooklyn Nets knew that they were facing arguably their biggest test of the season during this recent 4-game road trip. The Nets passed that test with flying colors as they went an astounding 3-1 on that road trip with their lone loss coming at the hands of the Houston Rockets. Nets’ leading scorer Kevin Durant did not play in that game. The Nets now have a record of 19-8 on the season and currently have the number one seed in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. Despite all of the turmoil that the team has faced this year, they are where many people expected them to be prior to the start of the season.

Nets Have Had Trade Talks Surrounding Joe Harris

The Nets holding the number one seed in a loaded Eastern Conference is an impressive feat in itself. But the personnel that they have done it with has made it even more impressive. Brooklyn was already without Kyrie Irving because he refused to take the COVID vaccine, and have been without their starting shooting guard Joe Harris for an extended period because of an ankle injury. Jake Fischer of “Bleacher Report “details that the Nets could be looking to make a major shakeup ahead of the trade deadline as the team prepares for a playoff run.

“For now, Brooklyn stands atop the Eastern Conference, and moving Harden for Simmons makes little sense for Sean Marks’ brain trust, especially as Kyrie Irving remains inactive. Yet Brooklyn appears eager to upgrade its roster ahead of the trade deadline and Harden’s impending free agency. It’s clear these Nets are not the juggernaut title favorite that entered training camp,” Fischer writes per “Bleacher Report”.

“Brooklyn has been open to discussing trades for Irving, sources told B/R, although none of those calls have seemed to generate significant traction. But Brooklyn has expressed a surprising willingness to discuss sharpshooter Joe Harris, according to rival teams, though he would surely require a pricey offer. “It’s crazy to me; he’s their only real three-and-D player,” said one assistant general manager. “But his name keeps popping up.” One Brooklyn source did push back on that notion Tuesday, stating that Harris is not available.”

Sixers Could Pursue James Harden in Free Agency

One story that has flown under the radar for the Nets this year is the expiring contract of their superstar guard James Harden. Harden who was acquired by Brooklyn last January has struggled this season as he is working his way back from a hamstring injury. With the uncertainty of Kyrie’s future with the Nets, Harden could decide to weigh his options on the free-agent market next summer.

“James Harden declined a contract extension with Brooklyn earlier this season and would certainly become a key target for the Sixers if he were to reach the open market next summer,” Fischer continues.

“The possibility of landing Harden has quietly hung over the Simmons dynamic all along. Philadelphia nearly shipped Simmons to Houston for Harden back in January, an outcome Harden was known around the league to have welcomed. If a strong enough deal for Simmons never comes Philadelphia’s way this season, there have been ongoing whispers about a free-agency sign-and-trade for Simmons that would allow Harden to join forces with Embiid, and rejoin Daryl Morey.”

While the Nets sit atop of the Eastern Conference, they have struggled against the NBA’s elite teams this season. If they truly hope to be title contenders this year, they may want to take a serious look at making a move before the trade deadline.

