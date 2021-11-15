Ex-Brooklyn Nets Star Gets Candid After Trade to Conference Contender

Now sitting at 2nd place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 10-4, it may be safe to assume that the Brooklyn Nets had one of the best offseasons of any team this past summer. Pickups of players such as DeAndre Bembry, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Patty Mills have been key for the Nets to start this season. But if the Nets could have one do-over from the 2021 free agency period one might assume they would be a lot more reluctant to let their star guard Spencer Dinwiddie walk.

Spencer Dinwiddie Details His Time With the Nets

The Nets’ main goal heading into the 2021 offseason was inking their All-Star trio of Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant to long-term extensions. It was for that reason that the Nets were willing to let Dinwiddie walk and join the Washington Wizards in a sign and trade deal. But Dinwiddie has no ill will towards his former team and is grateful for the time that he was able to spend in Brooklyn.

“I would probably categorize it as growth, you know what I mean? I feel like that’s really where my career started; like, the two years in Detroit I learned a lot about the NBA and being a professional but I really didn’t get a chance to grow as a player and play much, know what I mean? Like, Brooklyn was where I PLAYED and I grew as a player,” Dinwiddie said to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports while promoting the Calaxy App.

“So that’s why I would categorize it as that and I’m super grateful and I always root for those guys every time they’re playing anybody if it’s not the Wizards and you know, I pay my respects to the talent that they collected — my friend Joe [Harris] is still there and you know, I hope for the best for them.”

Dinwiddie Doesn’t Mind the Wizards Being Underdogs

To the surprise of a lot of people, the Wizards have gotten off to a hot start this season as they hold the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Despite holding a record of 9-4 on the season, the Wizards have flown under the radar as far as being mentioned amongst the top teams are concerned. Dinwiddie is fine with the Wizards being the underdogs because he knows that games are decided on the court and not in the headlines.

“When I look at the standings and maybe I’m just bullish on who we are, I think you always give credit to the champs, Milwaukee; I think the talent in Brooklyn is undeniable… I think when you look from three through ten it’s going to come down to cohesiveness,” Dinwiddie said to Bally Sports.

“You know what I mean? Just little plays here and there; like, we have a top tier scorer — one of the best in the league, so we have a puncher’s chance EVERY night, you know what I’m sayin’? It’s going to be about us playing together and playing the game the right way and like I said, the rest of that is up for grabs. I think you gotta lace ‘em up every night and go out there and compete so I’m not looking at it like a top-5 team; I’m looking at it like, there’s a clear cut top two and I’ll pay my respect where it’s due but you know, after that, everybody gotta come see us, you know what I’m sayin’? The same way that we have to come see them, they gotta come see us!”

As it stands now, the Wizards and Nets are first and second in the East playoff standings respectively. Hindsight is always 20/20 but there is cause to speculate what numbers Dinwiddie would have put up for the Nets this season with the absence of their superstar point guard Kyrie Irving. Now sitting alone in first place Dinwiddie and the Wizards could face off against his former team in this year’s playoffs.

