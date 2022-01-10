Nets Rookie Does His Best KD Impression in the Clutch

Although his rookie campaign with the Brooklyn Nets got off to a slow start, Cam Thomas has found his footing as a pro baller in recent weeks. Over his last 10 games, the first-round pick has averaged 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest.

Although he was just 4-for-11 from the floor in the game, he hit double figures again on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs. Clearly, though, he saved his best bucket for last.

With less than 10 seconds left to play in overtime, Kevin Durant made a strong move toward the elbow from the backcourt. However, when the Spurs brought a double-team, he was forced to swing the ball back above the break to Thomas.

As the defense scrambled, Thomas went full-on KD with a hard drive of his own, getting past Jakob Poeltl and into the paint where he threw up an off-balance floater. Despite the high degree of difficulty on the attempt and the pressure of the moment, the 20-year-old’s shot ripped the net.

One point four seconds later, the Nets had secured a 121-119 win.

While Thomas’ game-winner was the biggest moment of the day for the Nets, he’s not the only one of Brooklyn’s youngsters to have shown out against the Spurs. Fellow rookies Kessler Edwards, Day’Ron Sharpe and David Duke Jr. made the most of their minutes as well.

Sharpe scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds in 11 minutes of action. Duke started and put up six and five with an assist and a block. Meanwhile, in just his seventh NBA game, Edwards added six points (on two second-half threes), three boards, a block and a steal.

While those aren’t numbers that jump off of a box score, Duke, Sharpe and Edwards — along with Thomas — definitely gave Brooklyn a boost in what was a hard-fought win.

“I thought they all did a good job. We’re in that position where we believe in those guys but they need time to really develop and play,” Nets coach Steve Nash said, via the New York Post. “We’ve got other guys that are deserving of minutes, too, so we’ve got so many guys that are at a similar level of ability and play.”

Nash noted that it’s a difficult situation for the fledglings, but he’s pleased with how they acquitted themselves on Sunday.

“It’s a tough road to work through but we’re trying to give those guys a little bit of an opportunity and they did well.”

Durant Hyped About Klay Thompson’s Return

On the other side of the country, the Golden State Warriors had a big game of their own, as Klay Thompson returned to the court almost 1,000 days after his last appearance. At that time, Durant was a teammate of the five-time All-Star.

Now, he’s hyped to see his former running mate back in action.

“I know it’s a huge, huge day out there in the Bay Area. It’s gonna be electric in there today,” Durant said, via The Post. “Talking to Klay over the last couple years, you could just feel it through text messages how excited he is to get back on the floor. I know every basketball fan is gonna be tuned in, so I’m looking forward to his return and a healthy rest of the season and rest of his career as well. I’m glad he’s back.”

