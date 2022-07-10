Nets Guard has Visible Reaction to Steve Nash Critique

One thing that is consistent for the Brooklyn Nets is that when Cam Thomas gets big minutes for the Nets, the guard can score. He did it in February last season when the Nets were battling injury, and he averaged 16.5 and 3 rebounds per game while averaging nearly 27 minutes of play. He led the Las Vegas Summer League in scoring last season with 27 points per game and earned co-MVP honors. After two impressive G League games last November, Thomas averaged an astounding 39.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Now, Thomas is again making a major impression in the Las Vegas Summer League, scoring 31 points and 26 points in the pair of games. His hot play has multiple teams who have inquired about trading for the young guard, as reported by Brian Lewis of The New York Post.

“Sources told The Post that the Nets have received interest from multiple teams regarding the 6-foot-3, 210-pound guard, with league personnel saying he likely could bring back a first-round pick. The Cavaliers, Mavericks, and Pelicans reportedly made concrete offers, according to LegionHoops,” Lewis writes.

However, the Nets have been getting calls on Thomas for over a year and don’t seem interested in trading their 2021 first round pick. On Sunday, July 10, during the Nets summer league game, their head coach commented on what the Nets want to see from Thomas, with that being playmaking, as shared by NetsDaily on Twitter.

“Steve Nash told NBA TV that he’s looking to see Cam Thomas improve playmaking.” NetsDaily tweeted.

Cam Thomas Reacts to Nash Comments

Following the game, Thomas spoke to NBA TV about his strong showing. The reporter shared with Thomas, “I was talking to your coach Steve Nash & he’s encouraging you to look for your shot & your teammates as well, you had seven assists…” before she could finish her question, Thomas had a visual reaction to the comments from Nash.

Upon seeing Thomas’ reaction, he was asked, “you laugh there. Why were you laughing?” To which Thomas replied, “It is what it is.”

Reporter: "I was talking to your coach Steve Nash & he's encouraging you to look for your shot & your teammates" Cam Thomas rolls eyes "It is what it is" Seems even sophomore Cam Thomas is tired of Steve Nash "coaching"#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/CDfNxHVUzS — Jeri Tsai (@JeriTsaiNets) July 10, 2022

The moment was awkward, but some found it telling of the respect players have for Nash as the Nets head coach. But it’s important to note that Thomas was completely unprepared for the question, had no idea Nash had said that, and also was missing context of when Nash said that and what the question was. The question was in regards to what the Nets want to see from him for him to get an increase in minutes for Brooklyn and passing was one of the things. It’s a fair argument. The point guard averaged 1.2 assists in 17 minutes per game. But in this game, Thomas had 7 assists and facilitated well for his team, and hearing that critique from Nash after a strong showing would likely cause a reaction for many players.

“Perhaps Thomas’ reaction was less about Nash and more about a long-standing take that he isn’t a strong passer.

“Trash” Passing Take for Thomas

This isn’t the first time that Thomas has heard critique on his passing, and that could be what caused the reaction from Thomas. It certainly caused a reaction when he was asked following their February 16 game against the New York Knicks, the guard commented on the opinion he can’t pass, saying, “That’s kind of the narrative that’s out there that’s trash, saying that I can’t pass. I could always pass…I have LaMarcus Aldridge in the midrange… who not gonna pass it to him?”

"That's kind of the narrative that's out there that's trash, saying that I can't pass. I could always pass…I have LaMarcus Aldridge in the midrange… who not gonna pass it to him?" -Cam Thomas on the "trash" narrative he can't pass. pic.twitter.com/NlsvwjbnMW — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) February 17, 2022

While people took to Twitter commenting on the eye roll, “Cam Thomas comes off looking worse than Nash,” It’s hard to believe the eye roll was all about Nash and more about a continued narrative that the young guard isn’t a good facilitator.