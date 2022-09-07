Nets Named ‘Best Landing Spot’ for Coveted 10-Time All-Star Free Agent

The Brooklyn Nets are in the midst of finalizing their roster as NBA training camps is rapidly approaching. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are both set to return after being wrapped up in trade rumors all offseason. Ben Simmons is also set to return from his lingering back injury after failing to make his season debut after being traded to the Nets as part of the James Harden blockbuster trade.

Brooklyn also added key players like Royce O’Neale, TJ Warren, and Markieff Morris to give them added depth that was missing last season. Other moves that the Nets could make to add depth have been discussed and added a big man is near the top of their list. The Nets have been said to be pursuing a trade for Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. Turner could help the team have a veteran center presence rather than playing Simmons extended minutes at the position. If they are unable to add Turner via trade, the Nets could potentially target veteran big man free agent Hassan Whiteside.

However, Turner and Whiteside aren’t the only known veteran free agent targets for the Nets. The Nets are known to have some level interest in 10-Time All-Star, Carmelo Anthony.

Nets’ Best Landing Spot’ for Carmelo Anthony

In a September 7 article from Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey shared the ‘best landing spots‘ for Carmelo Anthony and the Brooklyn Nets were ranked among the top five teams to land the future hall of famer.

“Back in August, The New York Post’s Brian Lewis reported that the Brooklyn Nets signing Anthony is a move Kevin Durant has “wanted them to make,” Bailey wrote.

Lewis isn’t the only one to have linked Anthony to Brooklyn. One NBA Executive told Heavy NBA Insider Sean Deveney that the team is interested in Anthony.

“They need another big guy, but they’re not feeling a lot of pressure as far as filling that spot. There are veterans they can sign this month or even early next month—Dwight Howard would be the obvious one, maybe Hassan Whiteside. Cody Zeller is out there, too. They want to see what they have with Nic Claxton, but they want some insurance there, too. And they’re going to play (Ben) Simmons there quite a bit in small-ball lineups. I’d expect them to keep 14 guys, keep one spot open. There has been some talk about them signing Carmelo Anthony, maybe as a nod to Kevin Durant, but obviously, that has not gotten anywhere, at least not yet.”

Is Carmelo Anthony to Brooklyn Realistic?

Brooklyn could be a top landing spot for one because Kevin Durant has named him as someone he wants the Nets to sign. He also could land in Brooklyn, with it being his hometown, it could be logical landing spot for the aging veteran. Adding Anthony is more depth at the forward position for Brooklyn, but with Warren, Morris, and O’Neal backing the team up, it’s not clear how many minutes would remain for Anthony.

Anthony is also linked to the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Chicago Bulls.