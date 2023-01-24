Clippers Star Sends Message to Nets Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented players in the NBA today. His ability to pass, shoot and score amongst even the tallest defenders with his 6’2 frame makes him one of the most unique guards in the NBA today. But what really makes Irving a nightmare matchup for defenders is his ball-handling skills. Once Irving gets into a rhythm, he has one of the nastiest crossovers the NBA has ever seen.

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports that Irving is among his favorite ball-handlers in the NBA today.

“Currently in the NBA? You got Jamal Crawford. You got to have him. That’s one of my old heads. Kyrie Irving, for sure. Trae Young has an ill handle. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of those sneaky ones who you think doesn’t have one, but he has one for sure. LaMelo (Ball) pats the rock well. CJ McCollum got a handle. Ja Morant got a handle. You got so many guys who got that thing on a string. … Even Jalen Brunson, who people sleep on — he has a handle,” Wall said.

“So, it’s so many guys that are out here that are gifted and talented that work on their game so much, and you can tell that it’s working out for them the way that they wanted it to be.”

John Wall Praises Potential Nets Trade Target

As the February NBA trade deadline approaches, the Nets expect to be active buyers as the team wants to bolster its roster. Especially with the uncertainty surrounding All-Star Kevin Durant and his sprained MCL.

After the blockbuster trade that sent Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on January 23, all eyes are on the Washington Wizards and the future of their starting forward, Kyle Kuzma, who has shown this season that he has star potential. He is averaging career-highs in points (21.8), assists (4.0), and field goal percentage (45.7%). Wall, who is no stranger to playing in the nation’s capital, had high praise for Kuzma’s breakout season in Washington.

“Oh, man! He’s always been a talent, and he’s always been special and a gifted guy. I think that he’s finally blossomed into finding his role and the niche that he wanted to find. I mean, I can remember for me trying to find your role, trying to make a statement to be known in this league as a basketball player, and he’s one of those talented guys,” Wall added.

“Our first game in D.C., he couldn’t miss in the first half, so now we tried to lock in him so he couldn’t get a rhythm, and they played great team basketball. But I like the way he plays, for sure.”

Jacque Vaughn Sounds off on Win Over Warriors

The Nets escaped from Golden State with a win over the Warriors in their last game, erasing a 17-point deficit in the process. After losing the first four games following Durant’s injury, the Nets put back-to-back games in the win column with impressive feats over the Utah Jazz and the Warriors. After the win over Golden State, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn praised his team for their strong finish to the road trip with an impressive win over the defending champs.

“I think we’re starting to figure some things out and so that’s evidence to our guys what it looks like down the stretch, what our defense looks like. You know, [Golden State] is a pretty tough team to play against. No style is like theirs, so your approach to the game has to be spot-on. I think we settled in and did some really good things in the second half,” Vaughn said after the win.

“But it means a lot to finish the trip, especially when you’re down at halftime, not give in and be mentally tough enough to get it done.”

The Nets will have another big test in their next game as they take on the red-hot Philadelphia 76ers.