Nets Prospect Sends Strong Message After Telling Roster Decision

“I’ll always be good because I know the one who holds my future,” tweeted second-year Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. on April 6. “God is good today, tomorrow, and forever.

Duke’s seemingly innocuous tweet preceded an announcement from the team that they were converting his two-way contract to a standard one ahead of the postseason. The 6-foot-5 Duke is averaging 3.1 points and 1.0 rebounds in fewer than 10 minutes per game, a noted drop-off from his 4.7 points and 3.0 boards in just over 15 minutes as a rookie last season. He takes over the spot vacated by Moses Brown.

Providence’s own David Duke Jr’s two way contract has been converted to a standard NBA deal, the team announced today. Duke was a G League All Star and has played 21 games for Brooklyn so far this season. @abc6 @ClassicalHSPVD @daviddukejr #pcbb pic.twitter.com/WcMtwtyLAE — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) April 7, 2023

Per NBA rules, was unable to sign a third 10-day contract and would have had to sign him to a standard contract to keep him. But he was ineligible for the postseason since the New York Knicks waived him after March 1.

And he was unlikely to be in the Nets’ postseason plans anyway.

David Duke Jr. Eligible (But Unlikely) to Play in Playoffs

“Considering how well Duke Jr. has developed and how little Brown has played — and how unlikely he was to feature in the playoffs — it was a logical move by GM Sean Marks,” writes Brian Lewis of the New York Post on April 7. “Teams don’t generally play big in the postseason, and bringing in a free-agent center cold off the street to try to get up to speed was never likely.”

Duke Jr averaged 22.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.9 steals in 34 minutes per game across 22 games for the Long Island Nets, and finished third in the voting for G League MVP.

30 PTS 🔥 7 REB 🔥 5 AST David Duke Jr. dropped a 30-piece to help the @LongIslandNets comeback from a 23-point deficit to defeat the Magic! The Nets have clinched the No. 1 seed in the East with the #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs right around the corner. pic.twitter.com/G415auCaTJ — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 22, 2023

There won’t likely be a large role for Duke in the playoffs barring disaster as teams shorten their rotations in the postseason. But he could get some extended run in the Nets’ final two contests against the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers whom they will likely face in the first round.

Should Brooklyn Be Fighting For No. 6 Seed?

“The Nets have done well not to completely fall out of the playoff picture after the roster was turned upside down two months ago,” wrote Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report on April 6. “Their postseason run won’t make it past April, however, as the Sixers represent too powerful of an opponent.”

Brooklyn is 0-3 against former Net James Harden’s Sixers this season but they are not locked into the matchup with the Miami Heat still threatening and boasting a winnable matchup against the Washington Wizards.

A slip to seventh in the East standings would mean a matchup against the Boston Celtics.

The Nets are 1-3 against the Celtics this season but that lone win came in their most recent showdown on March 3.

It’s a long shot that also requires the Nets to lose their final game and Miami to win its final tilt. But it could mean more time for players like Duke to show what they can do over the regular season’s final two games with the G League season already over and their next extended opportunity in an NBA environment not coming until next season.