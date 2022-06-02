Former Nets Player Auctioning Off His 2011 NBA Championship Ring

Former NBA player and New Jersey Nets guard DeShawn Stevenson made headlines on June 2 when it was announced that he is planning on auctioning off his Championship ring. Stevenson won the ring as a member of the Dallas Mavericks in the legendary win against the 2010-11 Miami Heat.

Stevenson was a key piece of that 2011 Finals run for the Mavericks. He played in 21 playoff games for the team during that run, making 18 starts. He averaged 4.5 points per game. However, his most important role during that championship run was as a LeBron James irritant as a defender and also trash talker.

The championship Stevenson won with the Mavericks is the only one he won in his career. It is also the only title Dallas Mavericks have won as well. Despite it being one of the most memorable NBA Finals in history, Stevenson isn’t holding on to the championship ring as a keepsake. The ring is officially up for auction and being sold through SCP Auctions.

DeShawn Stevenson Auction

The auction of DeShawn Stevenson’s ring is set to be sold at auction, and bidding ends Saturday, June 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

The description on the SCP Auctions website reads:

“The 2010-11 season was the 31st in Dallas Mavericks franchise history, and proved to be the most successful season ever for the franchise to date. In the playoffs, the Mavs took care of the Portland Trail Blazers in six games, then swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round. In the team’s first Western Conference Finals since 2006, they took care of the Oklahoma City Thunder in six games to set up the matchup against the Miami Heat and their Big 3. Dirk Nowitzki and company finished off LeBron, Wade, and Bosh in six games for the team’s first NBA title.

Presented here is DeShawn Stevenson’s ring from that historic championship run. Owner Mark Cuban paid a total of $1.4 million for the Mavericks’ rings, which are absolutely loaded with diamonds. The 10K gold ring includes over 130 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 2.75 carats. Thirty-one diamonds surround the Mavericks logo on top of the ring to commemorate the 31 seasons of existence, with the words “WORLD CHAMPIONS” above and beneath the logo. The right shank of the ring has a Larry O’Brien trophy made of diamonds under the words “DALLAS MAVERICKS.” The team motto “THE TIME IS NOW” and “2011” surround the trophy. On the left shank is DeShawn’s last name, “STEVENSON” above the Mavs’ alternate logo, the NBA logo, and his number “92.” Inside, the ring is engraved with the results of each playoff series en route to the title. The rings weighs 90 grams and is size 13. Includes original presentational case,” per the SCP Auctions website.

You can bid on the ring online.

Other Athletes Have Sold Their Championship Rings

Stevenson isn’t the only player to have sold his championship ring. William ‘Refridgerator’ Perry, Lenny Dykstra, Antoine Walker, Jose Canseco, and more, have all sold their historic jewelry for one reason or another.