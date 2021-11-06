Nets Blake Griffin Blasts Pistons Fans, Defends Andre Drummond in Return

The Brooklyn Nets came into Friday night’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons on a three-game winning streak looking to make it four straight wins. The Nets and the Pistons got off to a rough start in the game as the score was tied at 39 at halftime. In the second half Brooklyn broke the seal and started to score in bunches and led by as many as 16 points in the 3rd quarter. The Pistons didn’t go away easily as they cut the lead to one point late in the 4th quarter. But clutch buckets by Nets superstar Kevin Durant who led all scorers with 29 points sealed the deal as the Nets escaped with the 96-90 win.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Blake Griffin Not Surprised at Boos From Pistons Fans

Despite the Pistons coming into the contest at just 1-7, there was emotion tied into last night’s game. For those who may be tardy to the party, Blake Griffin was bought out by the Pistons last season, before joining the Nets in free agency. After not dunking since 2019, Griffin became a dunking machine when he joined the Nets leading many Pistons fans to believe he was not giving his best effort during his time in Detroit. Pistons fans booed Griffin every time he touched the ball on Friday, which he thinks is something that has become expected of them.

“I heard they booed Andre Drummond last night. And what did he do? He just got traded. So, no, not surprised,” Griffin said after the win per Kristian Winfield of the “New York Daily News.”

"I heard they booed Andre Drummond last night, what did he do?" Blake Griffin wasn't surprised by the boos from Pistons fans tonight, and added "I didn't really hear it 'til the end" pic.twitter.com/KrRiENhVn6 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 6, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Blake Griffin Gets Chippy With Pistons Big Man

Griffin had arguably his best game of the season in his return to Detroit. He finished with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in the contest. But what didn’t show up in the stat sheet was the brand of physicality that he brought for the Nets in the win. That physicality nearly boiled over in the 4th quarter when Griffin and Pistons’ big man Isaiah Stewart got tangled up and were assessed double technical fouls.

Blake Griffin vs. Isaiah Stewart. 👀 pic.twitter.com/AdHWuCxii8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 6, 2021

Steve Nash Applauds Griffin’s Physicality

Nets head coach Steve Nash applauded Griffin’s physicality after the game as he knows that it is an important part of their game plan.

“We love that Blake brings it and give us that physicality. He’s also a very intelligent player so he’s taking charges, fighting on the glass, and understands our concepts defensively. I thought offensively tonight he helped us with some screening,” said Nash on Griffin’s effort in the win per NetsDaily.

“He made some threes and some rolls, finishes and just made a lot of hustle plays for us. He’s somebody that we’ve come to rely on and count on. I thought he was great tonight.”

Kevin Durant: ‘I Missed Too Many Shots’

Durant continued his Most Valuable Player award campaign in the Nets win over the Pistons. He finished with 29 points but shot just 44% from the field. On the season he is shooting a scorching 57% from the field. Although it was an “off night” for Durant he says it is not because of his shot selection but more so a matter of just knocking them down.

“I just really think that I missed too many shots tonight,” Durant said after the win per NetsDaily. “I felt like I got to my spots but I got to do a better job sticking on my fundamentals once we get there so we don’t even have to be in these possessions.”

"I missed too many shots tonight. I got to my spots, but I got to do a better job of sticking with my fundamentals once I get there so we won't even have to be in these positions" Even after his 9th straight 20+ point performance, Kevin Durant still isn't satisfied pic.twitter.com/8ItwyfCiLm — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 6, 2021

The Nets are now 6-3 and sit at the number four seed in the Eastern Conference. They will have a chance to improve upon that record in their next game against the Toronto Raptors.

READ NEXT: Kevin Durant in Battle With Ex-Teammate for Top Spot in NBA MVP Race