Drake Honors James Harden & the Brooklyn Nets in a Huge Way

When the Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden from the Houston Rockets to pair with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant everyone knew it would be special.

Not just special as it relates to the Nets’ stars on the court but off the court as well, as sports and pop culture have recently become synonymous. This theory is already starting to ring true as NBA super fan and multi-platinum recording artist Drake has a song coming out on Friday that seems to salute the NBA’s newest super team.

Drake Salutes Nets With Newest Single

On Thursday Drake announced via his Instagram account that he would be dropping his newest single entitled ‘Scary Hours’ this Friday.

New Drake on the way, CLB is officially here can't wait for the Brooklyn Nets references. — Ahmed🇸🇴/I did shit with Mariah (@big_business_) March 4, 2021

Given Drake’s NBA super fandom it is highly doubtful that it is a coincidence that ‘Scary Hours’ is also how Harden described what the Nets’ potential could be earlier this season when Kyrie was still away from the team.

“I’m so excited for Ky to get back,” Harden told reporters after his Brooklyn Nets debut via Bleacher Report.

“He’s a key piece to what we’re trying to do. The chemistry, the sooner we can build that, the sooner we can be on the court together, it’s going to be scary hours.”

Harden Reflects on His Return To Houston

It has indeed been scary hours for the rest of the league since Harden’s arrival to Brooklyn. Last night in his return to Houston, Harden registered yet another triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists as the Nets thrashed the Rockets 132-114.

Harden already has the second-most triple-doubles in Nets’ history as he only trails Hall of Famer Jason Kidd. As for the Rockets, they are now on a 13-game losing streak.

Harden talked about what his return to Houston meant after the win.

“I’m excited. We got a win,” Harden told reporters after the game via NetsDaily.

“We’ve been playing very, very good basketball, and to finish out strong like this to in the All-Star break means a lot to us. Hopefully, we can get guys healthy; KD, Jeff, TLC, and after the break just keep rolling. As far as playing in Houston, a lot of mixed emotions from the fans, but knew that was gonna happen. I just wanted to come out here and give them a show.”

Scary Hours Are Just Getting Started

As for the Brooklyn Nets as a team, they have been tearing through the rest of the NBA like a knife through butter. They have won seven straight games on the road and 10 of their last 11 games overall. Their lone loss came to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks and they were without two of their stars in Irving and Durant.

The Nets will head into the All-Star break with a record of 24-13 and a half-game back of the conference’s top seed trailing only the Philadelphia 76ers. The break could not come soon enough for the injury-riddled Nets. They are just scratching the surface as they wait on the return of Durant.

The Nets have already been scary hours without KD. When the two-time MVP returns, it could be downright terrifying.

