Draymond Green Sends Warning To The Rest of The NBA About Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets squared off against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, in what would be Kevin Durant‘s first game in the Bay Area since signing with the Nets in 2019. He would go on to score 20 points, along with 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks as the Nets took the win 134-117. After the game, former teammates Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry met with the Slim Reaper and embraced him, a reunion for the two-time world champions. Draymond Green would take it a step further, though, and give high praise for KD and his skill.

Draymond Green Thinks Kevin Durant Is Unstoppable

In a postgame interview via Mark Medina of USA Today, Green responded to a question about what he learned playing with Durant.

“Just how no one in the world can stop him,” he said. “And even after playing tonight, I still don’t think anyone in the world can stop him.”

This isn’t the first time Green has put Durant on such a high pedestal. In an interview on Showtime’s All the Smoke, the three-time NBA All Star talks about the 2017 NBA Finals and KD’s performance.

Draymond Green Opens Up On Kevin Durant 2020-04-23T20:57:35Z

“We win a championship, Kevin wins Finals MVP. He f—–n, in my opinion, he got the best of Bron that series, like Kevin was f—–n rocking’…. And after that it was kind of that moment of like ‘Damn Kevin should be the best player in the NBA now because of what he just did to LeBron,” Green said.

Kevin Durant Reflects on His Time With The Warriors

The 2014 League MVP had some good things to say about his time with the Warriors. In an interview with Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area, Durant spoke on the relationships he has with his former Warrior teammates after winning two championships.

“It’s good to see from afar that everyone’s doing well and realize that these bonds we created will never be broken,” Durant told Burke. “No matter what jerseys we put on, no matter what part of the country we all live in….. I’m very grateful for my time in the Bay Area and I’ll always be a Warrior in my heart.”

Durant and the Warriors Had Rocky Times

Things were not always peaches and cream between KD and his Warrior teammates. Upon his departure, and truthfully months prior to, rumors about the rocky relationship between Kevin Durant and the Warriors had been circulating the league. With Durant’s free agency looming, the uncertainty about his future in Golden State began to cause a rift in the Warriors’ locker room.

After a loss in overtime to the Los Angeles Clippers in November of 2018, Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports detailed an argument in the Warriors’ locker room between the Green and Durant. The argument stemmed from a play that occurred during the game, where time was dwindling, and Draymond Green got the rebound off a missed free throw with a chance for the Warriors to win the game.

Instead of giving the ball to Durant, who had already proven twice over that he was indeed the Warriors’ most clutch player, Green decided to create his own shot. He subsequently turned the ball over and sent the game into overtime. Durant came over to the Warriors huddle fuming with Green, demanding that he give him the ball next time. Green took exception to KD’s tone prompting a back and forth swearing match between the two former teammates. The Warriors lost in overtime but the argument didn’t end there. The altercation spilled over into the Warriors’ locker room and resulted in Green calling Durant a b***h several times and daring the back-to-back NBA Finals Most Valuable Player to leave in free agency because the Warriors had already won a championship prior to Durant’s arrival.

Even after all the supposed tension and stories going around, the former teammates still reminisce about and appreciate the three years they spent together making history. Durant has moved on and is now looking to recreate what he accomplished with the Golden State Warriors, with his new team the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors on the other hand are looking to rebuild their dynasty and get back to the mountaintop. One thing that’s for sure is that watching KD, Green, Curry, and Klay together was a moment in time that will never be duplicated.

