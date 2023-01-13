Nets Sign 25-Year-Old Guard to Roster: Report

After an extremely rocky start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have turned things around in a big way. They replaced Steve Nash with Jacque Vaughn, who has done a great job, and since then, the team has climbed all the way up to second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

An injury to Kevin Durant put a dent in their plans, but they still have a chance to compete for a title this year. With the trade deadline coming up, look for Brooklyn to explore a bunch of options in regards to changing their roster. In fact, they’ve already made a move, as they signed guard Dru Smith to a two-way deal, replacing Alondes Williams.

“The Brooklyn Nets are signing G League Sioux Falls guard Dru Smith to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” tweeted Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Smith has played five games for the Heat this season and is averaging 18 points, 6.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds in G League.”

The Brooklyn Nets are signing G League Sioux Falls guard Dru Smith to a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Smith has played five games for the Heat this season and is averaging 18 points, 6.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds in G League. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2023

Williams, a rookie Brooklyn picked up after he went undrafted, wasn’t getting any reps at the NBA level. He appeared in 11 games for Brooklyn’s G League team, playing 26.2 minutes per contest. The 6-5 guard averaged 9.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 36.8% shooting from the floor and 34.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Smith, he was an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NBA Draft. The Miami Heat picked him up, and he’s spent the past two seasons as a part of their G League system playing for the Sioux Falls Skyforce. So far this year, he’s appeared in seven games, playing 31.0 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game on 51.7% shooting from the floor and 43.6% shooting from distance.

Nets Expected to Be ‘Active’ in Trade Talks

Adding Smith is a solid move, but it’s far from the type of thing that would increase their title hopes. In order to do that, they would need to make moves by the trade deadline.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets are going to be “active” on the trade market and could look to add frontcourt depth.

“Brooklyn, like a lot of other contenders out there in both conferences, see a marketplace right now that is much more of a sellers than a buyers’ market,” Wojnarowski said during an appearance on the January 11 episode of NBA Today. “Just not enough teams have really made the decision that they are going to be sellers. That usually happens closer to that February 9th deadline. I think Brooklyn is going to be active. I think they’re going to upgrade particularly in the front court.”

Woj: "Brooklyn [Nets], like a lot of other contenders out there in both conferences, see a marketplace right now that is much more of a sellers than a buyers market. Just Not enough teams have really made the decision that they're going to be sellers, that they're out of it." pic.twitter.com/e5blAQLyIY — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 12, 2023

Nets Linked to Chris Boucher as Potential Trade Target

Speaking of potential frontcourt players, Kevin Pelton of ESPN suggested that the Nets target Toronto Raptors big man Chris Boucher in a trade.

“As we look for ways Brooklyn can offset an inevitable shooting decline even after Kevin Durant’s return to the lineup, rebounding is an obvious one,” Peloton wrote. “The challenge for the Nets is finding help on the glass without adding another non-shooter to the Nicolas Claxton–Ben Simmons duo. Stretch-5 Myles Turner would be an ideal upgrade for Brooklyn, and Chris Boucher of the Raptors is an interesting option who would be less costly in terms of salary and trade return.”