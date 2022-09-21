Nets Again Linked to 8-Time All-Star in Free Agency

The Brooklyn Nets roster looks to be set. One of the latest updates that we received was about the potential starting lineup and reports that Joe Harris will be coming off of the bench for the Nets despite him being fully healthy in his return from injury. However, the Nets do still have one glaring weakness remaining on their roster at the big man position. The team has been known to be looking into answers at their center position.

They have been reported to be pursuing Myles Turner on the trade market, and if they are unable to acquire Turner from the Indiana Pacers they could pursue DeMarcus Cousins and even Hassan Whiteside in free agency. However, one name that has been most mentioned as a possible future Net is free agent big man Dwight Howard.

Dwight Howard to the Brooklyn Nets?

Howard has been linked to Brooklyn in free agent rumors since earlier on in the summer before the status of Kevin Durant’s future in the borough was known. Howard has even confirmed to one Nets insider that he would be interested in joining the Nets in the upcoming season.

The five-time All-Star center was again mentioned as a potential free agent target for the Nets in a September 21 article from Alex Schiffer from The Athletic. After grading where the Nets stand in each of their position groups mentioned that big man is a potential place for improvement.

“A possibility to upgrade the frontcourt lies in veteran free agent Dwight Howard. Now 36, Howard wanted to be a Net nearly 10 years ago, when he wanted out of Orlando, and the franchise was moving to Brooklyn. He’s been serviceable as a reserve center the past few seasons and knows Nash from their time together as Lakers. If the Nets want more experience in the paint, Howard might be their best option,” Schiffer wrote.

Howard Interested in Joining the Nets

When Howard’s name was being linked to the Nets, NBA Insider Brandon’ Scoop B’ Robinson, went straight to the source and asked the All-Star big man if he would have any interest to sign in Brooklyn, to which Howard quickly exclaimed, “Yes I am, [I] would love that,” Robinson tweeted.

Howard was a solid backup center again for the Lakers despite it being a down season in Los Angeles. The big man averaged over 6 points and nearly 6 rebounds per game in his 18th NBA season and proved he could still contribute on both ends when called upon. Could he be the answer for the Nets at center?

On the September 15 episode of The Crossover podcast with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck, Howard was named as the only veteran that makes sense on this Nets team. Howard was named as a perfect fit. The team brought in Markieff Morris for his veteran presence to stand up to both Kyrie Irving and Durant. Perhaps Howard, who comes off of that same Lakers team as Morris could be an added influence to the Brooklyn bench.