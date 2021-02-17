Former Nets Star Jarrett Allen Gets Furious at New Teammate [WATCH]

Jarrett Allen began the 2020-21 season starring for the Brooklyn Nets, clogging lanes as a defensive-minded center who also provided a spark on the other end of the floor.

But Allen was shipped to the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 14 as a key piece of the deal that landed James Harden in Brooklyn. On Monday, Allen brought provided a different kind of spark as frustration set in during the Cavs’ game against the Golden State Warriors.

Jarrett Allen Goes off on Collin Sexton

Just before the end of the second quarter, Allen absorbed a hard foul. As the halftime buzzer sounded, Allen and Collin Sexton immediately got into it with each other. Allen, who was pointing at the floor and clearly upset with Sexton’s defensive play toward the end of the half, continued to unleash some anger at his teammate until Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff came to break things up as the team headed into the locker room.

Breaking: Jarrett Allen got MAD! pic.twitter.com/uiBrX9tbkX — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) February 16, 2021

Warriors players stayed on the court to watch Allen and Sexton yell at each other, per Grant Liffmann of NBC Sports.

The Warriors players stayed on the court to watch Jarrett Allen and Collin Sexton yell at each other — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 16, 2021

For a Cavs team that has lost eight straight, including Monday’s contest to the Warriors, tensions are high.

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Twitter Reacts to the Heated Exchange Between Allen and Sexton

There were plenty of reactions on Twitter to the shouting match between Allen and Sexton.

I don’t think Jarrett Allen holding a teammate accountable on defense is a bad thing. Someone on the floor has to do it. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) February 16, 2021

I said "what the hell?" a few different times toward #Cavs Collin Sexton in those final first-half minutes. He was at the center of that poor stretch and Jarrett Allen rightfully let him know about it. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 16, 2021

All of Nets Twitter pulling up on Collin Sexton after he yelled at Jarrett Allen pic.twitter.com/Vxezfdb3JG — Justin Thomas (JT) (@J_Thomas_24) February 16, 2021

Nets Missing Allen

Dealing the 22-year-old Allen allowed the Nets to assemble the final piece of their Big Three. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had a third co-star in Harden, and together, the trio has launched Brooklyn into superteam status.

Still, they haven’t been able to replace what Allen brought to the table. The 6-foot-11 center was averaging a double-double for the Nets before being traded; on the season, he’s averaging 12.3 points and nine rebounds in 28 games.

DeAndre Jordan, who has certainly lost a step in his age-32 season, has been asked to play a larger role for the Nets with Allen gone. Jeff Green has also seen some time at center.

Additionally, the Nets have been rumored to be interested in names like Andre Drummond and JaVale McGee, both of whom would give the Nets a much-needed defensive boost; they rank 27th in the NBA in defensive efficiency since the four-team trade that sent Allen to Cleveland and brought Harden to Brooklyn.

READ NEXT: Could Blake Griffin Be an Option for Brooklyn Nets?