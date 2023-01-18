Gregg Popovich Sounds Off on Ben Simmons After Ugly Nets Loss

The Brooklyn Nets were one of the hottest teams in basketball before an injury to Kevin Durant saw their momentum skit to a halt. Since Duran’t’s injury, the Nets are 0-3, including two losses to below-.500 teams – the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.

In their loss to the Spurs on Tuesday night, Kyrie Irving was also absent, but considering San Antonio is 14-31 on the year, it’s still a game the Nets could have won. After the contest, head coach Gregg Popovich credited Ben Simmons’ transition game in the first half, but noted that the Spurs did well in that regard in the second half.

“I thought we had a really good second half of transition. Ben took over in the first half with his transition,” Popovich told Bally Sports San Antonio. “I thought we did a real good job in the second half in that regard. We moved the ball pretty well.”

"We didn't shoot that well, but they kept playing like they always do so I'm thrilled for them." Spurs coach Gregg Popovich talks about his team's win over the Nets.@spurs | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/YmddVVa6Rj — Bally Sports San Antonio (@BallySportsSA) January 18, 2023

Simmons was the best player on the Nets in the first half of the game, in terms of plus/minus. In fact, he was the only Brooklyn starter in the first half who finished with a positive plus/minus (+3). He had eight points, seven rebounds, and four assists by halftime, but the two teams were tied at 51 points apiece.

In the second half, however, Keldon Johnson took over. He entered halftime with just eight points but finished the game with 36, exploding for 28 points in the second half. As for Simmons, he only mustered up two second-half points but paired them with three rebounds and seven assists.

With Irving and Durant on the sidelines, Simmons managed to put up a 10-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, but it wasn’t enough to help lift the Nets past the Spurs.

Kyrie Irving Supports Ben Simmons After Scoreless Night

While Nets fans may want to see more from Simmons, especially with Durant out, he just hasn’t shown the ability to be a top scorer. In Brooklyn’s recent loss to the Boston Celtics, he had nine rebounds and 13 assists but failed to tally a single point.

However, after the game, Irving supported Simmons, noting that the Nets just want him to be the best version of himself that he can be.

”He’s just gotta be himself. We’re not gonna put too much pressure on him,” Irving told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News. “We’re not gonna let this one particular game or any other games where he scored eight points, four points, it doesn’t matter. It’s all on us as a team to collectively put points on the board, and when he gets his opportunities, we just want him to be aggressive.”

Ben Simmons Acknowledges Need to Be Aggressive

As for Simmons, he knows that he needs to be a bit more aggressive in the scoring column. After his scoreless night against Boston, he said that he needs to be aggressive when the team needs him to.

“I think it starts with being aggressive knowing that my team needs that,” Simmons said via Erik Slater of Clutch Points. “I think I’m giving the ball up way too many times when I know who I am. I know I need to get to the rim and get buckets.”