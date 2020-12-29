Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Suffers Injury, Wheeled Off Court [WATCH]

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard and the NBA‘s reigning 2020 Rookie of the Year recipient was seen helped off the court in a wheelchair Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

Morant, who scored seven points in 13 minutes in Brooklyn Monday, suffered the injury in the second quarter when he went to block the shot of Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Gaborrot and came down on Luwawu-Gaborrot’s foot. In the replay, you can see Morant vividly in pain as his left ankle rolls over Ja immediately limps away from the court and to the platform located in the corner and behind the basket, where trainers ran over to help.

Ja Morant with a bad landing on his foot. Praying everything is ok❤️🙏pic.twitter.com/eeugyc2S35 — Hoop Tracker (@TheHoopTracker) December 29, 2020

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon confirmed that Morant was unable to place any weight on the left ankle, as did the network’s Malika Andrews.

Ja Morant is getting taken off the sidelines in a wheel chair here in Barclay's Center. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 29, 2020

This is certainly devastating news for the Grizzlies as Morant was off to a very impressive start to his sophomore campaign. Highlighted by a career-high 44-point masterpiece, Ja was leading the Grizzlies in scoring averaging 36 points, 8 assists while shooting 58.3% from the floor.

Morant captured the 2019-20 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year award by earning 498 total points, including 99 first-place votes (each first-place vote is worth five points). Runner-up was Miami Heat point guard Kendrick Dunn (204 points), and New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson finished third (140 points).

There haven’t been any updates on the severity of Morant’s injury, as of yet. Grizzlies will keep us posted following Memphis’ matchup against the Nets Monday night.

