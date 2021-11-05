Brooklyn Nets’ James Harden Has Hilarious Response to Viral Tattoo

James Harden might not have any tattoos himself, but that hasn’t stopped fans around the league from getting tattoos of the Brooklyn Nets star on themselves.

With Harden being one of the most popular figures in the league, it makes sense for fans to gravitate toward him for tattoos. It also helps that he’s among the most recognizable even for casual fans thanks to his mammoth beard that he’s been sporting for the majority of his career since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As it turns out, if you’re asking to get a tattoo of somebody like Jesus, the artist might inadvertently model him after the Nets star.

On Instagram, Herman Aldo Wibowo shared a tattoo he did of Black Jesus, and it was released with practically no fanfare at the time, which isn’t that unexpected considering the artist doesn’t have a huge following.

“I’m very stoked with how this out came out,” reads the caption of the post, so it seems pretty clear that he didn’t see any resemblance to Harden at the time.

However, on November 3, the image made its way to Twitter.

“Harden” Tattoo Goes Viral

That’s James Harden my brother pic.twitter.com/GpF1VFSb2x — Thick KRIT (@Asharp52) November 3, 2021

With a simple caption of “That’s James Harden my brother,” the image has been able to garner over 117,000 likes for @Asharp52, which is a level of viral that many users dream to have.

Of course, the sheer number of likes might come from the fact that even Harden himself caught wind of the tweet.

He responded to it with just a laughing emoji, but really, there was nothing else that would be more fitting. It’s very hard to deny that the tattoo looks a lot more like Harden than it does Jesus.

With his over 112,000 likes on his response, the total number of likes on the tweet crosses a quarter million, which is absolutely crazy for something as simple as a tattoo from several weeks ago.

Perhaps this artist will get more of a following now that his work has gone viral like this. Of course, it’s gone viral for the wrong reasons, but if you’re a proponent of there’s no such thing as bad publicity, then this can only be good news for him.

Harden Starting to Pick Up

Moving away from skin ink and onto the NBA court, the Nets star is starting to find a rhythm for himself after getting off to a slow start to the season.

He had a turning point against the Indiana Pacers where he put up 29 points and attempted 19 free throws. Following that game, he secured his first triple-double of the season against the Detroit Pistons. After that, he put up another double-double in a win over the Hawks and now the Nets visit Detroit again.

Playing against the Pistons has a tendency to get players on the right track, so it seems like he’ll be keeping the ball rolling. With him and Durant close to top form, the Nets are certainly title contenders, but they will need some help from Blake Griffin as he’s been struggling in the starting spot all season.

