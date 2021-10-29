Ex-Nets Guard Makes Bold Statement About James Harden’s Shooting Slump

To say that Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden has been a shell of himself this season would be an understatement. Harden for the majority of his career has been a perennial 30 point per game scorer but this season is averaging 16.6 points per game. He is also shooting just 35.9% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line. Both of which are career-lows for the 9-time All-Star.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Mike James Makes Bold Request to James Harden’s Critics

The Nets have major title hopes this season. But those were heavily contingent on Harden being the superstar that he has been for the majority of his career. Brooklyn may be facing tough times right now, but former Nets guard Mike James doesn’t expect things to remain the way that they are. James has faith that Harden will return to form and when he does, he wants all of “The Beard’s” critics to keep that same energy.

“When Beard starts going crazy again. I want all this same energy y’all had for this man. Lol,” James said on Twitter on October 28.

When beard start going crazy again. I want all this same energy y’all had for this man. Lol — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) October 29, 2021

James also feels the same way about the slow start of Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

“And the Dame slander is crazy too. 5 games in the NBA season and y’all acting like dudes suck now or something lol,” James said.

And the dame slander is crazy too. 5 games in the NBA season and y’all acting like dudes suck now or something lol — Mike James (@TheNatural_05) October 29, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Steve Nash and Kevin Durant Talk Nets Rebound Struggles

Brooklyn has struggled in many areas through five games this season. But the most obvious area has been team rebounding. The Nets rank just 20th in the NBA in rebounds averaging just 53.4 rebounds per game. In their last loss against the Miami Heat, the Nets were outrebounded 62-42 and allowed 17 offensive rebounds. It is an area that they need to correct if they want to remain serious contenders.

“We’ve talked about it a lot. It’s an Achilles heel for us, giving up offensive rebounds. We got to keep working and it’s got to continue to be a priority. Obviously tonight, 17 is way too many,” Nets head coach Steve Nash after the loss to the Heat per NetsDaily.

“Since we don’t have the personnel that is naturally going to clean up the glass, we got to all come in and gang-rebound. We can’t have two-three guys back-peddling down the other end of the floor watching the ball get banged around in there. We got to come back, help, and hit. Today, we definitely got out-rebounded in a big way and that was the difference in the game.”

"Tonight we definitely got out rebounded in a big way, and that was the difference in the game" – Steve Nash pic.twitter.com/MFtO7ThFPV — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) October 28, 2021

Nets star Kevin Durant echoed Nash’s sentiments on the importance of the team successfully crashing the glass.

“Every game, you gotta be conscious of offensive rebounds and boxing out and finishing on possessions. That’s how teams feel like they can beat us because we got a lot of offense, we move the ball pretty well, and we got a solid defense,” Durant said per NetsDaily.

“If you can create more possessions than your opponents then it’s always good. So, we gotta be conscious of boxing out, helping each other, gang rebounding, and then getting out and going.”

The season is still young but the Nets already have an agenda of things that they need to correct. Their next opportunity will be on Friday night when they take on the Indiana Pacers at home.

READ NEXT: Trade Proposal Has Nets Ship ‘Big 3’ Guard to NBA’s Youngest Team: Report