Nets Urged to Trade James Harden for 3X All-Star Before Deadline

Three-time All-Star forward Ben Simmons‘ departure from the Philadelphia 76ers seems to no longer be a matter of if but rather how and when it will happen. With the deadline just days away, and minimal traction on a trade for Simmons, the time is ticking for the Sixers to make a move before February 10. According to NBA insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic” Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is expected to be a key factor in the Sixers executing a trade for Simmons.

“With the NBA trade deadline just over two weeks away, rival teams interested in three-time All-Star Ben Simmons believe Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has his sights set on a bigger target in the summertime: Brooklyn Nets star James Harden,” Charania wrote per “The Athletic”.

Nets Open to Trading James Harden Before Deadline

With the trade deadline inching closer, the Sixers seemed prepared to wait until the summer to make any movement on a deal for Simmons. But the Nets sliding down in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, thanks to a 6-game losing streak, has the team re-visiting the idea of pulling off the second mid-season James Harden trade in two years. According to Charania, the Nets are keeping an open mind about parting ways with the former league MVP.

“The Philadelphia 76ers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey had been plotting to wait for the offseason to chase James Harden as a free agent and save Ben Simmons for a potential deal, but they may not have to wait that long after all,” Charania writes per “The Athletic”.

“With the NBA trade deadline just days away on Feb. 10, the 76ers are expected to pursue Harden in the coming days and the Nets are believed to be open to discussing a deal, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic.”

Nets Could Get Considerable Haul Back for Harden

A trade from the Nets to the Sixers would reunite Harden with his former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey. The two enjoyed much success during their time together in Houston including two trips to the Western Conference Finals. We will soon find out just how badly Morey wants a reunion with Harden as the Nets are requesting a considerable return back for the former MVP.

“There’s expectation that both the 76ers and Nets will engage in dialogue on a deal around Simmons for Harden, multiple sources say, with Philadelphia holding a chest of role players in Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey, and Matisse Thybulle that could sweeten a potential package. Still, there’s no urgency for Nets officials, who have had the steadfast belief that the current core, as is, has the means necessary for a championship,” Charania continued.

“However, it’s believed that an opening exists should an offer elevate the team and make the roster more well-rounded as the franchise pursues a championship.”

When the Nets made the blockbuster trade for Harden last January, the expectation was for him to be a franchise cornerstone piece for the future. But as the saying goes, when there’s smoke, there’s fire and with the way things are looking, Harden could be out sooner than later.

