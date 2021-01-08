Jarrett Allen Had Unusual Assist During Monster Night

When Jarrett Allen first came into the NBA he was known as the kid out of Texas with the big afro and superior shot-blocking ability. Allen has had blocks against some of the biggest household athletes that are known for putting challengers on posters including LeBron James and Blake Griffin. He has morphed his game into being much more than a dunker since he came into the league four years ago. Now he is the complete package as a center.

Jarrett Allen Showed Out Versus Jazz

During Tuesday’s win against the Utah Jazz, Allen completely owned Jazz big man and 2020 NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert. Allen’s final stat line was 19 points, 18 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks. When asked what the inspiration was behind his dominant performance Allen had quite an interesting response. “Before the game, I’m normally a pesto on my pasta type of guy, but today, I went with Alfredo sauce,” Allen joked with media members during a Zoom call after the game. “So, I really think that was the thing that turned my game on tonight.”

Tuesday’s game versus the Jazz was Allen’s first time starting at center over Nets’ big man DeAndre Jordan this season. Although Allen’s role has been as a reserve, he has made the most of his minutes averaging a near double-double off the bench with 9.6 points per game and 10.0 rebounds per game. Many have taken notice of Allen’s play during the season and wonder what is taking so long to get him inserted into the starting lineup. One of these people is Nets’ former number one overall pick Derrick Coleman, who has been impressed by the recent play of the former Texas standout.

Derrick Coleman Thinks Allen Should Start

“I think we have two talented guys over there. Who’s the kid with the big afro? I love his energy. I love what he brings to the table, I don’t know why he’s not starting.” Coleman told NetsDaily on Monday. I think everybody’s trying to play small ball,” Coleman continued. “Everybody can’t do that. Golden State showed they were capable of doing that because they had shooters. They had guys that could pick and pop and shoot the ball. I think you need a big guy in there just to be that presence on the defensive end of the floor and to be able to communicate.”

As impressive as Allen’s stats were against the Jazz, the most impressive part of his performance might have been who he did it against. Rudy Gobert is a two-time Defensive Player of The Year and still, Allen flirted with a 20-point, 20 rebound game. The next time the Nets take the floor it will be against the 7-1 Philadelphia 76ers and their three-time all-star Joel Embiid who has looked like every bit of a league MVP candidate this year. While Nash has yet to announce any kind of permanent lineup changes for Brooklyn, if Allen continues to ball out as he did against the Jazz, it may be time to consider it.

