Potential Nets Free Agent Target Makes Major Decision Regarding NBA Future

From top to bottom, the Nets’ roster is loaded.

Brooklyn’s Big Three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving has a case to be made for being the best trio of players ever assembled on an NBA roster. Throw in a supporting cast that includes the likes of Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris, Paul Millsap and Patty Mills, and the Nets are the odds-on title favorites heading into the 2021-22 campaign.

Still, Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks is always tinkering with the roster, which is what made Tuesday’s news a bit disappointing in Nets land.

JJ Redick, the 15-year NBA veteran, announced his retirement while hosting a new episode of his podcast, “The Old Man & The Three.”

Last month, Redick explained on his podcast that he would take his time to determine his next landing spot, suggesting he might even join a team in the middle of this upcoming season.

Instead, Redick has opted for retirement.

“I have some clarity now,” Redick said. “And I know it’s time. It’s time for me to be a dad. It’s time for me to reflect, to pause, and it’s time for me to get ready for the next phase of my life.”

Redick Gets Sentimental on Instagram

Redick also took to Instagram to reiterate his retirement message.

He posted a heartfelt caption alongside four photos – two of him playing basketball during his youth, and two of him as an NBA veteran with his children.

“First team. Last team. So GRATEFUL for everything in between. Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball,” Redick wrote. “Thank you to EVERYONE who was a part of my journey and career. I started playing basketball 30 years ago in my backyard on an uneven path of dirt, gravel, and grass. It was on that court that my dreams began to form. Reality has far surpassed my dreams!! So thankful for 15 years in the NBA and all the amazing relationships and memories along the way.”

Redick Would Have Been a Solid Fit in Brooklyn

Redick would have been nothing more than one of the last few players off the bench for the Nets. The 37-year-old averaged only 16.4 minutes and 7.4 points per game across stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

Still, Redick, a career 41.5 percent shooter from beyond the arc, averaged 1.5 3-pointers per game in 2020-21. He would have also brought a valuable veteran presence to complement his sharpshooting. Redick currently resides in Brooklyn with his family, and was linked to the Nets in numerous reports during the offseason.

A former star at Duke and the No. 11 overall pick in the 2006 draft, Redick goes down as one of the best 3-pointer shooters to ever play in the NBA. Over 940 career games, he averaged 2.1 3s per game while playing for six different franchises.

