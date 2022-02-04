Joe Harris’ Agent Gives Surprising Update on Nets Star’s Return Status

The Brooklyn Nets have been without their sharpshooter Joe Harris Since November 12. Harris suffered an ankle injury that required him to have surgery earlier in the season and was expected to return this year. But the dates of his return have fluctuated. And now it doesn’t even look like it is a guarantee that he will return this season.

“He’s had some flareups,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said per NetsDaily. “I’m reluctant to talk about it because I’m not a doctor, so I don’t want to say the wrong thing. But he’s had some flareups, little setbacks here and there. He’s continuing to stay positive and work on his rehab and try to overcome it.”

Joe Harris’ Agent Gives Shocking Update on Nets Star

Initially, Harris and the Nets decided that him having surgery and returning this season was the best option so that the injury wouldn’t linger throughout the year. But according to Harris’ agent Steve Bartelstein of Priority Sports, the Nets sharpshooter may need to have another surgery this season, delaying his return even further.

“We’re just evaluating. He’s working his way back, he’s rehabbing. But we’re just trying to figure out what’s going to be the best course of action. We have to come to that decision. So, I can’t really give you a definitive answer, because we just don’t have it yet of what we’re going to do,” Bartelstein said to Brian Lewis of the “New York Post”.

“So, it’s possible that there could be one more procedure he could do that would fix the ankle once and for good. But we’re not sure if we need that or not. So, the long-term prognosis is great, it’s not gonna be a problem, but it’s just [that] we need to do something additional right now or not, and we’re just trying to figure that out.”

According to Joe Harris' agent Mark Bartelstein, the sharpshooting wing could need a second procedure "that would fix the ankle once and for good. But we're not sure if we need that or not." That determination will be made over the next week or two. #Nets #NBA — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 4, 2022

Joe Harris’ Will Be Evaluated Later This Month

Although Harris could need an additional procedure, Bartelstein says that right now it is just an option that is being considered and Harris will be re-evaluated later this month.

“We’re just constantly kind of evaluating it. He’s trying to work back and working really hard at it, and we’re just trying to figure it out,” Bartelstein continued. “It’s just it’s either his ankle is going to respond and he’ll be able to play right now, or there might be one little more procedure we need to do just to get it completely right. And we’re just trying to figure that out. I think in the next week or so we’ll have a better feeling of what we’re going to do.”

Insider Describes Harris’ Injury as ‘Worrisome’

The seriousness of Harris’ injury has become a subject of emphasis around the league as the narrative surrounding the Nets season is beginning to look identical to last year’s . Being decimated by injuries. On a recent episode of the “Lowe Post” podcast, NBA insider Zach Lowe described the status of Harris’ injury as ‘worrisome’.

“The Joe Harris situation has become really worrisome,” said Lowe. “ I don’t think it’s a given that he’s coming back this year, and definitely don’t think it’s a given he’s coming back at 100 percent.”

The Nets are riding a 6-game losing streak and are tumbling towards the bottom of the playoff standings in the Eastern Conference. They will look to get back on track in their next game against the Utah Jazz.

