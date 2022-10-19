Joe Harris Breaks Silence, Delivers Grim Update on Ailing Ankle

When the Brooklyn Nets open their season against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 19, they will be without two of their key players. Sharpshooters Joe Harris and Seth Curry will be out for the season opener on Wednesday. Harris and Curry both had ankle surgery during the offseason and are expected to be a full go for the opener. But Nets head coach Steve Nash says that is no longer the case.

“He’s actually doing a lot better and really is turning a corner but not in the time. He’s going to start ramping up and taking part in more contact,” Nash said of Harris via NetsDaily.

Nash also added that Curry is “a hair behind” Harris in his injury recovery.

Joe Harris To Be ‘Limited’ Upon His Return

Harris has not seen any NBA regular season action since November 12 of last year, after only playing in 14 games last season. He played in the Nets’ first preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 3 and scored 6 points in 15 minutes of play. However, Harris had foot soreness after the contest that has sidelined him since. When he will make his return remains to be seen, but Harris says when he rejoins the Nets, it will be in a “limited capacity”.

“I was reaching the end of my initial rehab timeline, and it’s kind of one of those things where the intensity goes up from open gym to practice, and from practice to the preseason games. It’s really more about my body just kind of building up a tolerance just for playing higher intensity loads,” Harris told Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News on October 17.

“I’m hoping to be back here pretty soon, full go. But even when I am, I’ll still be at a little bit of a limited capacity.”

NEW: Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris is pushing for a return soon from a recent bout with soreness in his surgically repaired left foot, but he also expects to be "at a little bit of a limited capacity" when he does make his season debut.

Nash ‘Optimistic’ About Harris Return Status

After suffering an ankle injury at the beginning of last season, Harris and the Nets decided that his having in-season surgery was the best option so he could return to the court later in the year instead of having to deal with flareups. But Harris suffered multiple setbacks in his recovery and eventually had to get a second surgery that ended his season.

He hasn’t been able to stay on the court consistently, which has caused many to wonder what Harris will look like when he does eventually return. But Nash says he doesn’t see Harris being out as a cause for concern but instead a reason to be ‘optimistic’.

“I’m not concerned. I’m positive. I’m optimistic. It’s just not straightforward with guys coming off surgeries, assimilating back to play,” Nash said to reporters via NetsDaily.

“It’s not always like straight up. Sometimes you go through some adaptation issues. So, I think those guys are facing that more than, ‘Oh, the emergency lights are on, and we’re concerned.’ I think we feel like this is just a part of them getting back to it.”

Harris will play a pivotal role in the Nets contending for this year’s NBA title. The team will benefit greatly from his return.