Brooklyn Nets Could Pursue 7x NBA All-Star via Free Agency: Report

The Brooklyn Nets may have one of the most talented rosters in NBA history, at least on paper. Headlined by All-Stars Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving the Nets have been every bit as good as advertised as they still have hopes to capture the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 38-18.

Despite the embarrassment of riches on Brooklyn’s roster, they have had the same issues as most other NBA teams as they have struggled to round out their roster as the team prepares for a long playoff road. Their All-Star forward LaMarcus Aldridge retired on Thursday due to an irregular heartbeat, which has left General Manager Sean Marks and the Nets front office with an open roster spot to fill.

One former Brooklyn Nets’ All-Star, who is eyeing an NBA comeback may be the perfect replacement.

Joe Johnson Eyeing NBA Comeback

Seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson was a part of the original Nets super team with Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Deron Williams. They enjoyed minimal success as they made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2014 and were eliminated by LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Per Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, the former Nets star is eyeing an NBA comeback and has several suitors including Eastern Conference powerhouse the Milwaukee Bucks.

“Bucks aren’t the only team interested in Joe Johnson,” Scoop B said on Saturday via his Twitter account.

“Other teams keeping tabs on ISO Joe: Clippers, Nets, Jazz, Lakers.”

Johnson who is currently 39 years old has not played in the NBA since 2018 during his short stint with Harden and the Houston Rockets.

While Johnson may not have played in the NBA in three years, he has still managed to stay active on the basketball court.

During his time with the USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team, he averaged 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

Bucks aren’t only team interested in Joe Johnson. Other teams keeping tabs on ISO Joe: Clippers, Nets, Jazz, Lakers. The 39 year old impressed during USA Basketball Men’s AmeriCup Qualifying Team while averaging 11 PPG, 9 RPG and 6.5 APG. pic.twitter.com/2DaxRoTLzi — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 17, 2021

REPORT: Joe Johnson is attempting an NBA comeback, via @MikeAScotto LOVE to see it. ISO Joe. ✊ pic.twitter.com/Z9pcVQPlef — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 13, 2021

Iso Joe Shined in the Big3 League

Johnson was also a part of Ice Cube’s Big3 league, a half-court three on three basketball league that takes place during the NBA off-season.

.Johnson won the Big 3’s Most Valuable Player award in 2019. The NBA veteran led the Big3 in points (175), assists (31), four-point shots (four), and total field goals (63) and finishing second in 3-pointers made (16) per The Undefeated.

As a result of his play, he started to garner interest from NBA teams once again. While Johnson is grateful for the acknowledgment he insists that is not the reason he joined the Big3.

“I am hopeful to get back, but I did not get in the BIG3 to get back to the league,’” said Johnson via The Undefeated.

“I had a great career. I enjoyed the process. The only thing that keeps the NBA fire in the belly is how it ended in Houston. That just does not sit well with me. So, if an opportunity comes along and I feel that it is worth it, yeah, I take that chance.”

Johnson could end up being another key pickup for the Nets via the buyout market. With Nic Claxton and DeAndre Jordan playing well as of late, there may no longer be a need to replace Aldridge with another big.

