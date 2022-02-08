Joel Embiid Gets Candid About Potential James Harden to Sixers Trade

When 10-time NBA All-Star James Harden forced his way from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets last January, the expectation was for him to remain with the franchise long term. But unforeseen circumstances have raised some questions as it pertains to Harden’s future with the Nets. “The Beard” has expressed his desire to remain with the team, But the Kyrie Irving vaccine drama has frustrated Harden which could ultimately lead to his exit, according to Jake L. Fischer of “Bleacher Report”.

“Harden has been vocal to Nets figures and close contacts alike about his frustrations regarding Kyrie Irving’s part-time playing status. A recent injury to Kevin Durant has exacerbated the issue, leaving Harden to shoulder the majority of the offensive burden during Brooklyn home games,” Fischer writes per “Bleacher Report”.

Joel Embiid Reveals True Thoughts on a James Harden Deal

If Harden were to leave the Nets, the Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to land the former MVP. The Sixers are also dealing with a disgruntled star in Ben Simmons. This essentially sets up the perfect opportunity for a Harden and Simmons swap between the Nets and the Sixers. Sixers star big man Joel Embiid opened up about the potential of playing with Harden during a recent appearance on “The Mike Missanelli Show” on 97.5 The Fanatic.

“I mean, I don’t know,” Embiid said. “I haven’t heard anything, but I’ve seen the stuff coming out. I mean, he plays for the Brooklyn Nets. There’s nothing I can do about that. And like I said, I love all my teammates. But that’s like you asking me a question like, ‘Would you love playing with Steph Curry?’ Obviously, the top players, they all make each other better. And he’s in that category of just being able to — and he’s gotten close before. He’s gotten to the conference finals; he’s gotten close to making it to the (NBA) Finals.”

Embiid Keeps It Real About Chances of Sixers Landing Harden

As much as Embiid would embrace the opportunity to play with Harden, he understands that as of now it is nothing more than a dream scenario. Because presently, Harden is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

“But that’s something I really can’t comment about because he plays for another team and it’s not realistic. And to me, we all see the same thing on the internet. And I don’t know what’s true and what’s not. But I do believe that, with the guys we have and my teammates, I do believe that we have a chance together. But like I said, it’s going to take all of us to play at the highest level possible to be able to compete,” Embiid continued.

“But going back to your question, I can’t comment on a player from another team. But yeah, I mean, who’s not a fan of, you know, Kevin Durant or Steph Curry or James Harden? They’re all top players in this league. So, I mean, I love watching them. I enjoy their game and what they’ve been able to do in their careers.”

With the trade deadline just two days away, it will be interesting to see how the drama surrounding Harden, Simmons, the Sixers, and Nets finally unfolds.

