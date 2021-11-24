2 Big Men Linked to Possible Brooklyn Nets Trades

On paper, the Brooklyn Nets don’t have a ton of glaring weaknesses, but so far in the season, there are definitely some areas the team needs to address.

It looks like the Nets will continue to give him more time, but Blake Griffin has not looked good in the starting lineup, and it might force LaMarcus Aldridge into a starting role as Nic Claxton still works his way back to the team.

The team has their hands tied in terms of money to throw around, and it seems unlikely that a Kyrie Irving trade will be happening any time soon, so it seems like the Nets are going to need to go after some cheaper options.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggests the Nets go after either Juan Hernagomez or Mike Muscala, two players who could fill in at center and also let the ball fly from beyond the arc.

New Big Men Incoming?

Hernagomez doesn’t get a whole lot of playing time with the Celtics, so the team might be willing to let him go for cheap.

In the short term, he’d likely be getting a decent amount of minutes with the Nets, but it’s unclear how long that’d last once Claxton returns. At 6’9″, he could get some playing time at power forward if it came down to it. He’s a decent shooter from three, so picking him up would provide a big impact.

Alternatively, the Nets could go after Mike Muscala, who is currently a member of the Thunder’s rotation, but he’s definitely not going to be part of the team’s long-term plans.

Like Hernangomez, Muscala is also a good shooter from three. He hasn’t been a starter for any of his career except for a few stretches, but he’d be able to fill in for a spell as the Nets wait for Claxton to get back. There are a few different options available for the team, but there’s also a chance that they’d just stand pat and wait it out.

The Nets currently have enough to compete for a championship, but there’s no such thing as having too much depth. Outside of big men, could the Nets be in the market for another shooter?

Another Sharpshooter?

Ben McLemore is somebody who has bounced around a lot in his career, and he’s currently on the Blazers getting next to no playing time.

It’s been tough for him to find a true home since leaving Sacramento, but he’s proven he can be a veteran that shoots well off the bench. He filled this niche last season with the Lakers, so why not do the same with the Nets?

Acquiring him would likely be pretty easy as he’s not going to be a player that commands draft picks or marquee pieces in exchange for him. There’s still a lot of time left in the season for the Nets to decide if they need another piece, so look for them to stay put with what they have for the near future.

READ NEXT: Analyst Reveals Secret Weapon for Nets’ Patty Mills