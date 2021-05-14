Knicks Julius Randle Makes Bold Statement About Nets Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is arguably the best basketball player in the world today and one of the greatest players of all time. Durant already has the size advantage over most opponents listed at 6’10. With his ability to handle the ball, shoot from distance, get to the rack, and make the right play by finding the open man, he is a walking nightmare for defenders.

Julius Randle Deems Kevin Durant Unguardable

Knicks big man Julius Randle has proven that he is one of the league’s brightest stars as well this season. On the year he is averaging 24.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game and has led the Knicks to their first playoff berth since 2013. Being a first-time All-Star himself, Randle can appreciate the greatness that is on display on the other side of the bridge in KD. During a recent episode of Victory the Podcast, Randle had some high praise for the Nets star.

“Kevin Durant. He’s a mutant. He’s a 7-foot guard,” Randle said on who the toughest player to guard in the NBA is. “He was playing the 4 position earlier this year and I had to guard him for the entire game. He doesn’t see anybody on the court.”

Damian Lillard Says Healthy KD Is Best In the NBA

Coming off a torn Achilles in 2019, KD has received praise from multiple stars because of the way he has seemed to effortlessly reacclimate himself to the NBA game. Last week, NBA All-Star Damian Lillard said that he feels when healthy, Durant is the best player in the NBA.

“I think KD healthy could very well be the best player in the NBA. I mean nobody can guard him,” Lillard said during a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show.

“If he is healthy, he’s shooting threes off the dribble, he’s pulling up off the dribble, he’s posting up. He can get to the rim. You can’t block his shot,” Lillard continued. “The way he handles the ball, the way he moves at that size, who are you going to put on him? When healthy, I think at this moment, he could very well be the best player in the league.”

Nets Are Still Dealing With Injuries

James Harden returned to action on Wednesday night for the first time since April 5th, as the Brooklyn Nets ran off with a 128-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Harden was sidelined due to a strained right hamstring injury for over a month, but you could not tell with the performance he had. He finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds, and 11 assists as in just 26 minutes of play. Kyrie Irving, however, was out with a facial contusion that he suffered against the Chicago Bulls.

Injuries have been a concern for this Brooklyn team all season. With KD coming back after that frightening Achilles injury in 2019 and Kyrie having to continually nurse his surgically repaired right shoulder throughout the year, it is a cause for concern considering that the playoffs are right around the corner. Something that Nets head coach Steve Nash addressed before the game.

James Harden & Kevin Durant (back-to-back) will play tonight Steve Nash said the Nets would be "happy" if they were cautious & sat out but understands they want to play and want to be in rhythm for the playoffs: "It's one of those things where you take a leap of faith" pic.twitter.com/yIxwPWSYxN — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) May 12, 2021

Injuries aside, the Brooklyn Nets are second in the Eastern Conference standings and have already punched their ticket to the postseason. With three of the league’s top 20 leading scorers, two of them being top 10, a dominant veteran presence from players like Jeff Green and Blake Griffin, and the well versed and high IQ coaching staff of people like Mike D’Antoni, Steve Nash, and Amare Stoudemire, making a strong playoff push is almost a given for the Nets.

