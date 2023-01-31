Kevin Durant Gives Major Assist to Nets Owner Joe Tsai

After the back and forth between Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets ownership when he demanded a trade from the team it seemed unlikely that the Nets star would ever help Joe Tsai get other star players to Brooklyn. But sixth months later that is exactly what has happened. Tsai is also the owner of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, who are among the finalist to land star free agent Breanna Stewart.

On the January 30 episode of his podcast, “The ETCs” Durant revealed that he has been one of the people helping recruit Stewart to the New York Liberty.

“I hit (Breanna Stewart) the other day, and I never do this and was like, ‘Yo, it would be an incredible dynasty in New York City if you came here.’ I don’t think she’s seen it yet, but. They are cooking up,” Durant said.

“You get the MVP, former MVP. You got, I think, the fifth pick in the draft, and there are some good girls coming up. You got Sabrina, obviously. Yeah, they cooking man. They doing their thing. They’re bringing the best talent to New York. If they win a chip here, Barclays gonna be jumping.”

Kyrie Irving Sounds off on Hot Button WNBA Issue

Durant has not been the only Nets star involving himself in WNBA affairs. So has their superstar point guard Kyrie Irving. As the WNBA season draws near, travel for the players continues to be an issue.

Irving recognizes that travel within the NBA is now more important of an issue than ever, however, he remains optimistic that it will be resolved before the season starts.

“As one of the Vice Presidents in the NBPA, we’ve discussed a range of these things, and I wish it was as easy as getting it tomorrow, but business takes a little bit of patience, and our W ladies have been patient long enough. We’ve definitely gotta get something done, and I’m with them no matter how much it costs. I think we could all collectively come together and make something very doable happen, and we just want to have our ladies have peace of mind while they’re playing,” Irving said on January 26 via NetsDaily.

“(WNBA players) don’t need to be overseas all the time. They need to be here playing in front of their families every single day doing what we do,” Irving said. “So, I think it’s a lesson learned right now of how we can attack this as a family because the W and the NBA, we’re a family. And I think things will be figured out before the season gets started. I’m very optimistic about that.”

Nets Guard Praises ‘Inspirational’ Jacque Vaughn

At the beginning of the season, the Nets future looked grim. Following an offseason filled with turmoil and a sluggish 2-5 start to the year, it seemed like the Nets were headed toward yet another disappointing season.

But since the Nets fired former head coach Steve Nash and Jacque Vaughn took over as head coach on November 1, the Nets have a record of 29-14 and have looked like legit title contenders when healthy. Second-year guard Cam Thomas had high praise for the job that the new Nets coach has done, thus far.

“He’s been inspirational to the team just by keeping the guys hungry and keeping their energy up, and as you can see, the guys play real hard every game that they’re in,” Thomas said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.

“We might be down, but they’re going to fight back. He’s very instrumental in that and very inspiring to me.”

Cam Thomas on Jacque Vaughn: “He’s been inspirational to the team just by keeping the guys hungry & keeping their energy up & as you can see, the guys play real hard every game that they’re in. We might be down, but they’re going to fight back.” 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 https://t.co/KjSp5kd77B pic.twitter.com/WPw8MQVRUJ — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) January 31, 2023

It will be interesting to see how far Vaughn can take the Nets.