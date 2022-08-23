Kevin Durant Sounds off on ‘Lies’ Amid Nets Trade Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets are still navigating their way through Kevin Durant’s trade request that he made to the franchise on June 30. A Durant trade seemed to be a no-brainer for every team in the league, as landing the 12-time All-Star would make any team into an instant contender. But as he nears his 34th birthday in September, Durant has only played 90 games in the last two seasons, which has raised a red flag to teams who have shown interest in the star forward.

Amid the trade rumors surrounding Durant, he engaged in a back and forth with New York Knicks writer Tommy Beer on Twitter when asked to address the rumors surrounding his trade request out of Brooklyn.

“Hey Bud, it’s been a min since we last talked so I just wanted to let you know I’m available to chat if there’s any rumors you want to deny or anything you want to get off your chest,” Beer wrote in a since-deleted tweet (H/T @clutchpoints).

“Keep making s*** up like ya’ll always do,” Durant replied. “The lies will get you where you want to be my man.”

Nets Intend To Keep Star Guard This Season

Durant is not the only Nets star who has been mentioned in trade talks this summer. Likewise, this has been the case with their starting point guard Kyrie Irving. The 7-time All-Star is on an expiring contract and set to become a free agent in 2023, which has teams inquiring about the asking price for the Nets star.

In July, Chris B. Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Brooklyn had preliminary conversations with the Los Angeles Lakers on a swap that would reunite Irving with LeBron James on the Lakers and Russell Westbrook with Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

But in a new update, NBA Insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic” says the Nets have been informing rival teams that Irving is no longer on the trade market.

“All-Star Kyrie Irving also opted into his $37 million player option, committed to the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn and sources with knowledge of the situation say he has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason,” Charania writes.

“Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources.”

Celtics Being Cautious With Durant Trade

Following their run to the NBA Finals this past June, it is clear that the Boston Celtics have the pieces to contend now and possibly in the future. But they also have an opportunity to get a once-in-a-generation type player in Durant, as they have a heap of assets they can offer the Nets in a potential blockbuster deal.

But Charania says that the Celtics have been cautious about their desire to improve their roster as giving up too many assets could move them out of title contention.

“The Celtics have up to three first-round picks available to trade to Brooklyn. When Brooklyn rejected Boston’s offer last month, the Nets countered by requesting Brown, Smart, draft picks, and potentially one more rotation player, according to sources. So yes, Boston has the necessary pieces and Brooklyn has listened, but a gap exists,” Charania adds.

“For the Celtics, there’s a careful balance to improving the roster and maintaining their current status as a championship contender. President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has patiently and deftly continued to strengthen the Celtics’ roster following their NBA Finals berth, adding Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari this offseason.”

The Nets have a tough decision to make regarding the future of Kevin Durant. It will be interesting to see how they decide.

