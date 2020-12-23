Kevin Durant & Charles Barkley’s Awkward Exchange Goes Viral [WATCH]

The Emmy-Award Winning Inside The NBA is known for giving some of the most candid sports interviews. The TNT crew kicked off the first postgame interview of the season with Kevin Durant after his first game action in 18 months. The interview went differently than most.

KD Impressed In His Return

Last night Kevin Durant returned to the court for the first time in 18 months. He didn’t have much to say as he let his game do most of the talking. The 2014 NBA MVP registered 22 points, five rebounds, and three assists in three quarters as the Nets cruised 125-99 over his former team the Golden State Warriors.

KD Doesn’t Have Many Words For Chuck

Postgame, Charles Barkley asked Durant about his rehab process leading up to his return to the court and let’s just say KD’s response was short and sweet.

“There was talk about you coming back for the playoffs last year. So, you’ve really just been working on your game trying to get back your timing and conditioning, really to be honest, correct?” asked Barkley. An uninterested looking Durant answered the question with a simple: “Yeah.”

😂💀 Charles Barkley's reaction to Kevin Durant giving him a one-word answer… pic.twitter.com/v8axkeCsRn — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 23, 2020

Was KD Sticking Up For Kyrie?

Barkley speculated that KD’s stoic response had to do with his recent criticism of Durant’s teammate Kyrie Irving and his refusal to talk to the media. Barkley implored Kyrie to “Stop acting like you’re the smartest person in the world.”

Chuck Wasn’t Bothered By Durant

Once the interview was over, in true Inside The NBA fashion the crew poked fun at the interview. “There was so much energy in there, wasn’t it?” Shaquille O’Neal asked sarcastically. Chuck didn’t seem to be too bothered by Durant and simply responded by saying “I don’t get sensitive about these guys.”

