Former Heat ‘Big 3’ Star Changes Tone About ‘Not Fair’ Nets Trio

No matter how talented your team is, there is nothing easy about winning an NBA championship. The Brooklyn Nets learned that in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. After being heavily favored to win the series, the Nets lost a crucial Game 7 at home as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks sent Brooklyn on vacation way earlier than most expected.

The focus for the Nets has switched from winning a championship to once again trying to put together a roster that can contend in the playoffs. Despite a disappointing conclusion, the Nets can hang their hats on the fact that many “super teams” do not get it done the first time around. No one knows that better than Hall of Famer and former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh.

Chris Bosh Says Prime Nets Would Beat Prime Heat

Similar to Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden the Heat’s Big 3 of Bosh, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James were all in their prime when they teamed up in the Summer of 2010. This has led many fans to draw comparisons between the two teams. During an appearance on Fubo TV on Tuesday, June 22 Bosh was asked who would win in a game of 3 on 3 between the two squads. Although the Nets have yet to win a title Bosh still gives the edge to Brooklyn’s Trio.

“I’m gonna give the nod to them, I could score pretty good, and I’ll go out there and compete, but you know, they can do things I’ve never seen,” Bosh said per Heat Nation. In a 3-on-3 game, it’s just about what could happen. These guys could just make all jumpers. … I mean all three of them have that ability to be like that’s not fair.





Bosh Previously Picked Heat ‘Big 3’ Over the Nets Trio

Is it possible that watching the Nets take the Bucks to Game 7 despite all the injuries made Bosh have more respect for them? It seems that way. Earlier this month, Bosh appeared on The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah and said that if the Nets and Heat were to face off with each other that the Heat would win.

“Look, I always tell people that when you ask that question, if it’s a competitor, look, my team is gonna win every time and I’m going to tell you that every time,” Bosh said. “I don’t care if I get beat 20 times in a row, we’re getting the next one. That was just the first 20, we’re slow out the blocks. We’re about to get them. We’re wearing them down.”

Who would win a hypothetical matchup between the Nets’s Big Three and the Heat’s Big Three? @ChrisBosh weighs in. pic.twitter.com/enqDZGMSPn — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 9, 2021

Both Heat & Nets Had Disappointing Ends to Their First Season

In their first year as a trio the Nets ‘big 3’ of Harden, Irving, and Durant fell short of their goal of winning an NBA title. Bosh knows what that is like and how disappointing it can be to lose, especially when the whole world is rooting against you.

When Bosh, Wade, and LeBron first teamed up in 2010 free agency many experts had them penned to win the title in 2011 as they had put together a team that was nearly unstoppable in the regular season. The Heat easily cruised to the 2011 NBA Finals. Standing in front of them was Dirk Nowitzki and a very game Dallas Mavericks squad who had swept Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers and knocked off Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder to get there.

What most expected to be an easy victory ended up being a crushing defeat as an underrated Mavericks team won twice on the road to defeat the Heat in six games. The loss as bitter as it was, added fuel to the fire of the Heat as they would end up appearing in three more NBA Finals and winning back-to-back championships in the era of their ‘big 3’. The Nets will be coming into next season hoping that they can repeat that same type of success coming off of a loss.

