Kevin Durant ‘Closing in on’ Return To Brooklyn Nets: Report

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant has not played since February 13 due to a lingering hamstring injury that he suffered during his return to Golden State.

What was presumed to be a minor injury that would only hold the 2014 NBA Most Valuable Player out for just a couple of weeks, has sidelined Durant for over a month.

While the Nets are still considering the injury to be minor, they have been cautious with Durant which is why he has been absent for such an extended period.

Kevin Durant Set To Return Soon

According to a recent report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Durant’s long hiatus could soon be coming to a close.

“Sources tell me Kevin Durant is closing in on a return to the floor,” Shams said on Thursday via Stadium.

Before the injury, Durant was one of the leading candidates for the NBA’s Most Valuable Player award. On the season KD is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.

Durant is second in the NBA in points in the fourth quarter behind Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard.

"Sources tell me Kevin Durant is closing in on a return to the floor." Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Durant, plus an update on James Harden's hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/vwLoeKZepr — Stadium (@Stadium) April 1, 2021

Harden Suffered Injury Against Rockets

Durant’s return couldn’t come at a better time after Nets’ star James Harden suffered a hamstring injury that held him out of the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Steve Nash gave an update on the status of the Nets star after the win.

“We’re gonna monitor it. I don’t have a lot to tell you,” Nash said of Harden’s hamstring per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

“We feel confident it’s not a long-term thing.”

Harden’s has officially been ruled out of Wednesday’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets.

Steve Nash on James Harden's hamstring: "We're gonna monitor it. I don't have a lot to tell you. We feel confident it's not a long-term thing." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) April 1, 2021

James Harden (hamstring) has been ruled out of the Nets game against the Hornets tonight, the team says. He exited last night’s game against the Rockets early due to hamstring tightness. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) April 1, 2021

Nets Are Officially Top Seed in the Conference

The Nets are putting all of the pieces together as they gear up for a deep playoff run. With Wednesday’s win over the Rockets, the Nets took over the top seed in the Eastern Conference. It is the first time the team has done so since 2003 when they were still in New Jersey.

Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving spoke on what it meant for Brooklyn to be atop the conference standings, despite the multitude of turmoil that they have faced this season.

“I think it says a lot of different things. You know I don’t know if I can necessarily pinpoint everything in terms of what we’ve been through, but I think I’ve been able to learn throughout this process what it takes to build something special or something different or unique,” Kyrie said of being the number one seed per SNY.

“And how much sacrifice it takes to show up every day, do your job at a high level and then depend on the person next to you to do their job at a high level and it’s not just a concept. It’s less about the actions that we put forth and more about the energy we put forth.”

"We've been able to learn throughout this process what it takes to build something special – something different and unique" Kyrie Irving reflects on the Nets being in first place in the East pic.twitter.com/LRXtF6Ba2T — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 1, 2021

Durant’s return has been highly anticipated since his injury was announced in February. Getting one of the league’s most elite players back into the lineup is something that all NBA fans can rejoice about.

