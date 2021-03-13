Kevin Durant Fires Back at Critics of His Controversial Tweet

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is back at it on social media. The 2014 Most Valuable Player has been out with a hamstring injury since February 13 which has left him plenty of leisure time to go back and forth with fans on Twitter.

Kevin Durant Responds To His Critics

Recently, one fan dug up one of Durant’s old tweets from 2010. The tweet came after LeBron James and Chris Bosh joined Dwyane Wade in South Beach to play for the Miami Heat. Durant seemingly questions the culture of superstar players teaming up as well as their competitive spirit.

“Now everybody wanna play for the Heat and Lakers? Let’s go back to being competitive and going at these peoples,” Durant tweeted in 2010.

The fan asked KD what has changed his opinion between 2010 and now. His answer was straight to the point.

“The Decade,” said Durant.

The decade — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 11, 2021

Ironically, six years later the 2021 All-Star would join the Golden State Warriors after blowing a 3-1 lead to them in the 2016 Western Conference finals.

Now he is a part of the construction of another super team in the Brooklyn Nets after their late-season acquisitions of All-Stars James Harden and Blake Griffin.

When LeBron and Chris Bosh joined Dwyane Wade in Miami it shook up the NBA landscape as we knew it, but when Durant joined Golden State it changed NBA free agency forever.

When Durant joined Steph Curry and Klay Thompson after losing to them in the playoffs, it became no holds barred in the NBA. If Durant could do that, after going out in the playoffs the way that he did, then players could sign wherever they wanted without having to factor in morality.

KD Doesn’t Care About Your Perception of Him

Many players before Durant had probably considered teaming up to win multiple championships. The late Kobe Bryant reportedly tried to get future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki to join the Lakers when he was a free agent but already knew that he would not because of his loyalty to the Dallas Mavericks.

That is the difference with Durant. He has proven time and again that people’s opinion of him is something that he could care less about. He was going to get criticized either way. The same way critics that slam him for the way he got his two-rings in Golden State, is the same way they were going to criticize him for not having a ring.

Shannon Sharpe Fires Shot at Kevin Durant

Even now that he is no longer in Golden State with two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Steph Curry, Durant is still being criticized by some for playing for the Brooklyn Nets who now have a plethora of talent that wasn’t there when he signed in 2019.

FS1 analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is in that group.

“I thought this was KD’s moment to lead a team to a championship. I ain’t heard nobody mention that KD wants all the good players,” Sharpe said on Instagram.

KD caught wind of the post and was eager to respond to the Hall of Famer.

“Whatever I did, I apologize, Shannon,” KD said.

Shannon Sharpe: “I thought this was KD’s moment to lead a team to a championship.” Kevin Durant: “Whatever I did, I apologize Shannon.” Via Instagram pic.twitter.com/GV5cruStCY — Ajayi Browne (@ajayibrowne) March 10, 2021

Whether you agree with KD’s decisions or not the point is that winning a championship is not easy by any means. Regardless of the roster, Durant is a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP. That is something that can never be denied.

