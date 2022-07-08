Nets Kevin Durant Receives Strong Message From 5X Pro-Bowler Amid Trade Demand

Kevin Durant has officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, after a season that was filled with turmoil and ended with a sweep at the hands of the defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics. Durant, one of the most gifted superstars in NBA history, will command a trade package that could be one of the largest ever.

Despite a rollercoaster season in 2022, many people were surprised by Durant’s decision to demand a trade from the Nets. Especially because they had plans for him to be their franchise player of the future, after signing him to a 4-year $198 million deal last summer. But contracts seem to have become a figure of speech in the NBA as of late because of the player empowerment movement.

Players such as Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis, and James Harden are just a short list of superstars that have forced trades despite being on max deals. NFL legend Frank Gore says that type of power is exclusive to the NBA, and that in the NFL, those types of power moves would never be allowed.

“On the NFL side, it’s different. Basketball players have way more power than football players,” Gore said of Durant’s trade request to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports in an Instagram Live hosted by Bovada.

“I think quarterbacks have the player power that’s similar to basketball. It really depends. To force your way out on a football team, you have to do some crazy stuff but, basketball players got way more leeway than football players man… and they force their way out a lot.”

Gore: Durant Can Play ‘Forever’

Durant will be 34 years old this September. And though he has already won two NBA Finals MVP awards during his three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, many people believe that the All-NBA forward would like to prove he can win a title outside of the Warriors’ system.

With Durant getting ready to enter his late 30s, some believe that the clock is ticking for him to win another title. But Gore believes that with his skillset, KD can play for as long as he desires.

“KD is probably the top 2 player in the league right now man… his skills are crazy. In fact, as long as KD stays healthy, he’ll play forever,” Gore said. “His skill set, you know what I’m sayin’? He can shoot, he has handles — KD has been in this game for a while.”

Gore Wants to See Durant and Kyrie in Miami

Although Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, Kyrie Irving is not the reason why. Last month, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant and Kyrie would be open to playing together again, but they do not want to remain in Brooklyn. The Miami Heat are on Durant’s short list of preferred trade destinations, and Gore would love to see the Nets’ star duo change locations to South Beach.

“Yeah. We probably need both of ‘em. If we get either one of them [KD or Kyrie], we’re DEFINITELY going! They said that the Lakers might have the M.O. to do it — the Lakers got [LeBron] and he’s making top dollar, they got [Russell] Westbrook and he’s making top dollar, they got AD and he’s making top dollar, they need to come to Miami,” Gore added.

“They need to hurry up and come down and bring this party to Miami and it’ll be back to how [Dwyane] Wade and [LeBron] had it down here!”

As it stands now, both Durant and Kyrie are still members of the Nets. But a potential move to South Beach is intriguing, to say the least.

