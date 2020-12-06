Kevin Durant Says Harden to Nets stories are ‘made up’

At the start of the 2020 NBA Season, the starting shooting guard for the Houston Rockets will be … Well, feel free to let your imagination run wild with as many trade machine fantasy scenarios as possible to answer that question. As of now, the answer is James Harden. When you average 30 plus points per game each of the last three seasons and your name comes up in trade talks, you’re going to be a major topic of discussion. This is the reality for James Harden as it seems Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, is looking to do a full detox on the franchise. After shipping Clint Capela off to Atlanta at last season’s trade deadline to acquire Robert Covington from Minnesota, the Rockets fell short yet again this past postseason. This led to the Rockets making major front office moves including trading Covington to Portland and most recently a blockbuster trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Wizards in exchange for John Wall. The Rockets front office is clearly in rebuild mode and as a fan, you have to wonder if James Harden is the next piece to be moved and to where.

Since LeBron took his talents to South Beach in the summer of 2010, it seems that having a super team is no longer a luxury but a necessity, at least if you are looking to compete for a title. Just look at some of the last teams to win titles. You had LeBron and AD in LA, Steph, Klay and, KD in Golden State and, LeBron and D-Wade in South Beach. All these teams have featured a collection of superstars who (at least on paper) looked unbeatable. Last month it seemed that the formation of yet another super team was on the horizon as rumors circulated that Harden wanted out of Houston to team up with All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

One could see why the reports would be believable when you look at the entire premise of the situation. Harden and the Rockets have had championship aspirations for the better part of the decade and have fallen short year after year. Couple that with the fact that Harden and Durant were teammates very early on in their careers in OKC and it would seem that the writing is already on the wall (no pun intended). Some rumors even suggested that James Harden and Kevin Durant had already discussed the idea of teaming up in Brooklyn and that the Nets and Rockets had a verbal trade agreement in place to move Harden but Nets all-star Kevin Durant affirms that all of the rumors are just smoke and mirrors.

‘They’re making these stories up’

Durant told reporters at Nets Media Day via zoom on Tuesday.

KD on the rumors about him talking to James Harden about playing with the Nets: pic.twitter.com/lIcCQEVOqz — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) December 1, 2020

“I don’t know where that came from. James is a friend of mine. I heard all the noise and I heard that James potentially wanted to come to the Nets.”

Yeah that all sounds good Kev, but we’ve heard that story time and time again. You know the one. Where NBA players act clueless about trade rumors and the rumors end up coming to fruition when it’s all said and done. However, we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt.

With training camps slated to open on December 11, it seems like James Harden will at least start the season as a member of the Houston Rockets. What jersey will he be wearing after the trade deadline? well, the answer to that question has the entire NBA in limbo. One person who couldn’t care less what happens with Harden’s situation in Houston is Kevin Durant, whose focus hasn’t changed since we last saw him on the basketball court in June of 2019

“I let the front office handle all of that stuff. I was just focused on working out”

It will be interesting to see how the Nets respond this season with both of their stars coming off of major injuries especially Durant, who has not been in-game action for more than 18 months. One thing is for sure, the Brooklyn Nets will definitely be must-see TV this season, with or without Harden.

READ NEXT: How Kawhi & Clippers Can Dethrone LeBron, Rival Lakers in 2021