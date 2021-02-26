Kevin Durant Sounds off on Kendrick Perkins During Latest Podcast Episode

A mild left hamstring strain will keep Nets’ star Kevin Durant sidelined for his sixth consecutive game on Thursday when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Orlando Magic. Durant’s injury however has not stopped him from making headlines in the media.

Kevin Durant Talks About KG’s Impact

Durant dropped the newest episode of his podcast The ETCs on Thursday which featured famed breaking news reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic.

A multitude of topics were discussed including the impact that NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett had on Durant’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, Kendrick Perkins who was teammates with KG on the 2008 Boston Celtics championship team.

“That was that KG effect, KG rubbed off on him [Kendrick Perkins] when he was in Boston, pretty much taught him everything that he know,” Durant said on a recent episode of The ETCs. “They had a veteran team when you got a veteran team, they know all the slick-talking s***, they talk that s***.”

“On that team, they had PJ Brown and f***** James Posey. They had some OG’s that played in the ’90s, they set the culture in the league for a while. All the dudes that KG had underneath him he was passing them along the league. Tony Allen Here, Rondo over there, Perk over there so he was just affecting the whole league with his s*** talking,” Durant said.

Kevin Garnett Talks About the Importance of Veterans

Garnett is one of the NBA’s OG’s and a true pioneer. Not only was he one of the first players to go to the NBA straight from high school but you can make the argument that he is the original stretch four.

Garnett talked about the importance of having veterans that keep it real in a recent interview with the New York Times.

“When it comes to off-the-court stuff and dealing with family and finances and the lifestyle of the league, you need veterans,” Garnett said to David Marchese of the New York Times.

“Veterans sit around during dinners and plane rides and talk about people who have come before you: players that fought for midlevel exceptions and Bird rights. The franchise is not going to teach the players this. The players are exchanging the information you need to go up against a machine like the league,” Garnett said.

Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins’ Twitter Beef

Perkins and KD’s have a long-standing history that extends far beyond the court. Perkins and Durant had an infamous Twitter spat last year after Perkins called Durant a coward for signing with the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016.

“Boy stop you did the weakest move in NBA History!!! Up on a team 3-1 in the western conference finals and then go join them the following season?! Heart of Champion right there,” Perkins wrote on Twitter.

Durant was quick to strike back at the 2008 Champion.

“Weak is starting at center, playing real minutes with no production. Should’ve worked on your skills as much as I did,” Durant responded.

That’s fine!!! You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don’t even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 10, 2020

It will be interesting to see if leading Brooklyn to a title this year will change Perkins’ outlook on Durant.

