Former Nets Star Issues Bold Challenge to Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant

The future of the Brooklyn Nets currently hangs in the balance. A trade for 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant could be looming, and the belief is that if Durant is dealt this offseason, Kyrie could also be traded. After a 2022 season that ended disappointingly, by way of a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics, the Nets could be headed towards an all-out rebuild with the potential departure of their two superstars.

The Nets signed the All-Star duo to max contracts in 2019 and extended Durant’s contract in 2021 with the hope that he and Kyrie would be cornerstone pieces of the future. But after three seasons and no appearances in the conference finals, it appears that the All-Star duo’s time in Brooklyn could already be in its final stages. However, with Irving and Durant both inked to contracts with the Nets in 2022, the front office is not required to trade either of them to their preferred destination.

Former Nets guard and 1994 NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson, who played for the franchise from 1991-1996, is imploring both KD and Kyrie to run it back with the Nets one more time.

Make one more run together my guys !! @BrooklynNets pic.twitter.com/QDVsudKKGT — Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) July 9, 2022

Nets Rookie Details Kyrie and Durant’s Impact

The absence of Durant and Kyrie will be felt tremendously, if they do ultimately leave the Nets. But their on-court contributions won’t be the only area where they are missed. Brooklyn will miss their off the court impact as well. The two stars played major roles in the development of the Nets’ younger players, particularly the rookies from last season.

Nets forward Kessler Edwards detailed to Brian Lewis of the “New York Post” how helpful KD, and Kyrie were to him during his rookie season in 2021-22.

“Yeah, they were very helpful for me during the season. So whether I’m with them or not going forward, I think I’ll always remember the stuff that they taught me in my first year, and what all the vets told me,” Edwards said of Durant and Irving via the “New York Post”.

“So I’m glad I got to experience that in my first year. I’ll always keep that stuff with me.”

Marks, Tsai Have Quietly Improved Roster

For what it’s worth, Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai have done their job as it relates to improving their roster over the past few weeks.

Newly acquired forward Royce O’Neale shot nearly 40% from long-distance last season. The former Jazz forward will be joining two fellow sharpshooters in Seth Curry and Joe Harris, who are both expected to be fully recovered from offseason surgery before the start of training camp.

They have also acquired TJ Warren on a minimum deal. And though he has barely seen any floor time over the past two seasons, he has a reputation of being an above-average defender, often drawing the defensive assignment of the opposing team’s best offensive player.

Although Kyrie and KD may be displeased with the team, the front office is addressing its needs for them to compete next season. It will be interesting to see if the two sides can reconcile.

