Kevin Durant Goes Berserk As Kyrie Irving Makes NBA History [WATCH]

The 2020-21 NBA season was one hell of a roller coaster ride for everyone on the Brooklyn Nets, but none more than their All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving. Irving’s season started off with a bang as he refused to address the media and would be fined for it several times throughout the year. In addition to multiple unexplained absences and dealing with backlash from the NBA media, this season has been an absolute whirlwind for ‘Uncle Drew.’

Despite dealing with multiple issues off the court, Irving had one of the best statistical seasons of his career in 2021. On the year Kyrie averaged 26.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game on shooting splits of 50.6% from the field, 40.2% from three, and 92.2% from the free-throw line. Irving made history by joining an elite list of players who have shot at least 50% from the field, 40% from three, and 90% from the free-throw line. He also joins Larry Bird, Steph Curry, and his Nets teammate Kevin Durant as the only players to do so while averaging at least 25.0 points per game.

Kevin Durant Was Hyped About Kyrie Joining 50-40-90 Club

Irving received much adoration from the Barclays Center crowd as the announcement was made that he had joined such an elite club. But nobody was more pumped than his teammate KD who was overly excited to welcome Irving to one of the NBA’s most exclusive clubs. After the Nets’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Durant spoke about what it meant for Irving to accomplish such an amazing career feat.

“Phenomenal season from Kai. He’s a guy who can get it from anywhere on the floor at any time. At that size, it’s remarkable. Point guards that get 50-40-90 are so much more impressive to me,” said Durant on Irving joining the 50-40-90 club via SNY. “Kai, Steph, Steve do it, I’m sure there’s more, but those three stand out to me. Small guys that get to the paint from the middy, three, free throw line; they can do it all. I’m very, very happy for Kyrie and I’m sure this won’t be his last time.”

Kyrie Irving became the 9th player in NBA history with a 50/40/90 season. KD was amped when they announced it pic.twitter.com/osqIXwbJwa — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) May 17, 2021

Kevin Durant welcomes Kyrie Irving to the 50-40-90 club: "Point guards that get 50-40-90 are just so much more impressive to me" pic.twitter.com/3kX9tccFT4 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) May 17, 2021

Steve Nash Speaks on Kyrie’s Accomplishment

Nets head coach Steve Nash is also a member of the 50-40-90 club, in fact, the two-time NBA Most Valuable player has done it four times in his career. As someone who is all too familiar with what it takes to get into the club, Nash has a deeper appreciation for the season that Irving had.

“Kyrie was incredible this year. [He was] so efficient and such a talented player who just makes incredible shots every night. To be able to make those shots, create the space to take those shots, to convert at such an efficient rate is incredible,” Nash said of Kyrie’s season via NetsDaily.“Remarkable player. Remarkable accomplishment and I’m really proud that I can see it first-hand.”

The Nets rollercoaster of a regular season has officially come to a close. Dress rehearsals are over as the NBA playoffs begin on May 22.

