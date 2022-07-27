Heat Make Final Call on Blockbuster Kevin Durant Nets Trade: Report

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes are still in full swing for the Brooklyn Nets, but it doesn’t look like they are getting any closer to a trade for their superstar forward.

On June 30, Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, but as we approach the one month anniversary, there isn’t a move in sight. He initially requested to be traded to either the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat.

The Suns resigning Deandre Ayton seems to take them out of the running there, so that would leave the Heat as the last team standing for Durant’s preferred spots.

As it turns out, it looks like the Heat are now moving on after the Nets refuse to budge on the asking price for their superstar.

Heat Moving On

With four years left on his deal, the Nets are expecting a historic haul in exchange for him, and despite the strong offers being made, Brooklyn just isn’t budging.

Because of that, the Heat are ready to go forward with the roster they have according to Miami Herald reporters Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang.

“While the Miami Heat remains interested in Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have displayed little interest in the Heat’s offer for the high-scoring superstar and Miami is moving ahead with its current roster for next season, according to sources briefed on the situation,” reads the report.

The Heat have a championship contending roster, so giving up a bunch of talent for Durant might not make a lot of sense.

The Nets would be interested in acquiring Bam Adebayo, but the Heat haven’t made him available, according to Jackson and Chiang. It would also be difficult for them to do because of the Designated Rookie Extension that Ben Simmons signed. That would prevent the two players from being on the Nets at the same time, so he’d have to be flipped as well.

“According to a source, the Heat could revisit a potential trade for Durant if it becomes a more realistic option down the road but is not in a holding pattern awaiting clarity from the Nets,” the report continues.

What’s Next for the Nets?

The Nets are going to spend the rest of the summer trying to move Durant, but it might be easier said than done.

With the Celtics offering Jaylen Brown and getting declined, there doesn’t seem to be many more offers out there that would please the Nets. Brown is young with star potential, and it seems like that was the best offer Brooklyn has received so far.

The Nets are continuing to make moves to bolster their roster, and Kyrie Irving appears set to come back with or without Durant. Because of that, Durant might look around and see the Nets as his best option to win a championship, if that’s indeed what he’s focusing on for the remainder of his career.

Irving is only around for another year unless he signs another contract, so Durant could decide to run it back for a season and pick the trade request back up next offseason.

