Kevin Durant Thinks Nets Teammate Is ‘Right up There’ With Steph Curry

Looking at the great teams of the past, we tend to get caught up in the big names surrounding them. Jordan and Pippen, Shaq and Kobe, LeBron and Dwyane Wade and the list goes on.

But an overlooked aspect of most of those squads was their role players’ ability to step up when necessary. And with the new-look Brooklyn Nets and their six All-Stars, it is not hard for fans to forget that there are other players with jobs and responsibilities when it comes time.

Kevin Durant Compares Joe Harris to Steph Curry

One man whose impact should not be taken for granted when it comes to Brooklyn is shooting guard Joe Harris. Though he does not score 30 points a night like many of his teammates can do, he puts up a solid 14 points per game and is shooting at a career-high 51% from the field this season.

Superstar forward Kevin Durant will not let his sharpshooter slip into the cracks and has come out praising Harris for his efforts and ability to let the ball fly. He thinks Harris has already reached the ranks of the likes of two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Steph Curry.

“Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are the best shooters I’ve played with,” Durant said on Twitter Spaces, a podcast hosted by Eddie “Banksy” Gonzalez via NetsDaily. “Joe Harris is definitely right up there, getting there.”

The former 3-point contest champion is indeed having an efficient year from the three-point line, averaging 48% from beyond the arc. And while he does not shoot it at a high rate like the Splash Brothers, he does get it off more accurately. Currently placed fifth on the all-time 3-point shooting percentage list, two spots ahead of Curry and nine ahead of Klay.

Durant and Curry Enjoyed Much Success in Golden State

Together Steph and KD tore through the league during their three years together in Golden State and have two titles to show for it. KD has a lot of respect for Curry, and it is part of the reason he came to Golden State. He has praised Curry for being one of the best teammates he has had in the past.

“I know for a fact that no point guard wants to guard him,” Durant said about Curry during a recent appearance on All the Smoke via Sportscasting.com

“‘Because he ain’t going to stop moving, so that’s going to take a little bit of energy from ’em. And he goin’ play with that dog, where it’s like he’s trying to destroy you with scoring. And our game plan was to get him open at all times, and he’s not gonna stop.”

Durant won two titles with Curry in Golden State. He is hoping to repeat that same success with Harris in Brooklyn.

