Fans Accuse Kevin Durant of Shading Steph Curry in Latest Tweet [LOOK]

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors put on an absolute show during their primetime matchup at TD Garden on Saturday.

The Celtics came out victorious over the Warriors as they edged Golden State 119-114 as Boston secured their sixth straight victory.

Curry’s Circus Shot Set Twitter Ablaze

The two All-Stars Curry and Jayson Tatum had one of the most classic primetime duels in recent memory. Tatum finished with 44 points and Curry finished with 47 points of his own including a ridiculous circus shot that set the internet on fire.

Steph Curry with an insane circus shot. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tCBJBRsODC — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) April 18, 2021

Fans Accuse Kevin Durant of Throwing Shade Towards Curry

Curry’s former teammate and current Nets’ star Kevin Durant originally seemed to take note of Curry’s shot as well but later clarified that it was not Curry’s shot that he was referring to but rather the shot of Celtics starting guard Kemba Walker.

KEMBA WALKER CIRCUS SHOT 😱 pic.twitter.com/RPjr3iC1YL — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) April 18, 2021

What a ridiculous And-1 lmao — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 18, 2021

Naturally, fans on Twitter let Durant have it as they accused him of being shady towards his former teammate in Golden State.

cant compliment curry because you never been better than him. — W Takes Only (@BestCommentor) April 18, 2021

Ofc you weren’t talking about Curry. Don’t wanna credit him for carrying you and riding on a 73-9 bandwagon — Honest DurCupcake Fan (@LeBronOwnsKD) April 18, 2021

Stop lying, we know u are talking about Steph pic.twitter.com/LWkAYaIXPa — Pohming 🏀 (@DubsFanPohming) April 18, 2021

He knows Kyrie would be in his feels if KD credited Curry — JOEL MVP🏆🌟EMBIID (39-17) (@JOELISTHEGOAT) April 18, 2021

Durant Revealed That He Never Felt Truly Accepted As a Warrior

Curry and Durant were pretty much the most unstoppable duo since LeBron James and Dwyane Wade when Durant joined the Warriors in 2016. Together they won two championships with Durant winning the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award both times.

Despite the success that he enjoyed with the Warriors; Durant claims that outside noise made him feel as though he was never truly accepted in Golden State because he was already an established player before his arrival.

“I’ll never be one of those guys,” Durant said to the Wall Street Journal via NBC Sports.

“I didn’t get drafted there … Steph Curry, obviously drafted there. Andre Iguodala won the first Finals, first championship. Klay Thompson drafted there. Draymond Green drafted there. And the rest of the guys kind of rehabilitated their careers there. So, me? S***, how you going to rehabilitate me? How can you alter anything in my basketball life? I got an MVP already. I got scoring titles.”

Curry & Durant’s Success Will Never Be Erased

The two-time Most Valuable Player acknowledged that there will always be outside noise about the Warriors’ success during Durant’s tenure in The Bay, but nothing will ever be able to take away from what they accomplished together.

“There’s so many narratives that go on, especially when you’re at the top of the league,” Curry told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols via SFGate.com.

“No matter how, you know, the full transition happens to Brooklyn, him separating himself from the Warriors — that’s gonna happen. I think he knows, you know, what we were about as teammates, what we were about as friends on and off the court. And again, nobody is gonna take away the accomplishments we had.”

Curry has been a human torch this season. Last night was his 10th consecutive game in which he scored 30 points or more. It is the second-longest streak of its kind by a player 33 years old or older. The first longest? NBA Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant.

Curry and KD are two of the best players to ever lace them up. Despite the outside noise, seeing the two future Hall of Famers play together, was a treat for any true NBA fan.

