Nets Kevin Durant Makes Massive Demand From Warriors Steph Curry [LOOK]

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will long be remembered as one of the greatest duos of all time. Durant (perhaps infamously) left the Oklahoma City Thunder to go to the Warriors in the Summer of 2016. Together he and Curry went to three NBA Finals and won two titles, Durant winning the Finals Most Valuable Player award both times. There will forever be a “what if “ factor on Durant’s departure from the Warriors for the Nets in 2019 and just how many titles Golden State would have won if he stayed. But the greatness of Curry and Durant as a duo is something that can never be questioned.

Kevin Durant Asks Steph Curry for a Rolex Watch

Curry became the greatest shooter of All-Time in record time. But he couldn’t have done it by himself. TNT showed a stat during the broadcast of the Knicks and Warriors game showing who has assisted on most of Steph’s three-pointers. In first place is Draymond Green with 479, followed by, Andre Iguodala with 168 assists. Though he only played with Curry for three seasons Kevin Durant is third on the list with 153 assists, followed by Klay Thompson with 129 assists. To pay homage to Iguodala and Green who have been with him for all three of his titles Curry gifted his Warriors teammates with custom engraved Rolex watches.

Steph Curry gives Draymond Green & Andre Iguodala a Rolex watch after breaking the 3 point record pic.twitter.com/kkSjWWtoSm — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 15, 2021

It’s safe to say that Durant felt left out.

Send the Rollie https://t.co/MSiqy1UZp1 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

Kevin Durant Sends Message to Steph Curry on Twitter

Curry went into Madison Square Garden in the Warriors game against the New York Knicks two made three-pointers shy of eclipsing Hall of Famer Ray Allen’s record. It didn’t take Curry long to make history. The record-tying three came in the first minute of the game. And then with 7:33 left in the first quarter, Curry took his place as the greatest shooter of all time with a fadeaway on the wing for his 2974th three-pointer. Durant sent a big congratulations to his former teammate on Twitter.

“2974…more on the way. Congrats to the God [Stephen Curry]”

2974…more on the way. Congrats to the God @StephenCurry30 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 15, 2021

Kevin Durant Shines in Nets Overtime Win

The Nets only suited up eight players on Tuesday as much of the roster is in COVID health and safety protocols, including their star, James Harden. Despite the Nets being short-staffed, Durant was able to put the team on his back and lead them to a surprise victory. The Nets star had 34 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 131-129 overtime victory over the Toronto Raptors. Durant spoke on the team’s performance after the victory.

“Man, I can’t even explain how I feel. We’re down seven players and we could’ve easily punted this game. I’m just so proud to be a part of this group and to play with these young dudes. It was amazing to be out there,” Durant told reporters per NetsDaily.

“I was gassed, for sure in that fourth. To see Kessler [Edwards], Patty [Mills], Duke [Johnson Jr.], and Blake [Griffin] make plays in that fourth re-energized me going into that overtime. I was able to hit a couple of shots there in overtime and give us a little small cushion if anything. Patty was just an assassin tonight. It was an overall team effort and words can’t describe how proud I am to be a part of the group. It was incredible.”

Durant and the Nets are now increasing their lead for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. They will look to extend that lead further in their next game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

